Joint Rwanda and SADC forces operation restores life in Macomia, Mozambique | News24

Rwanda Forces began working in Macomia, Mozambique, on 30 March after a collection of conferences with SADC counterparts.

Hundreds of people that have been in captivity have been rescued and can quickly return again to their properties.

Macomia territory falls below the SADC Mission in Mozambique.

A month-long joint operation by Rwandan safety forces and the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) within the Macomia district of Cabo Delgado has restored life to regular.

Rwanda’s Defence and Military spokesperson, Colonel Ronald Rwivanga stated a substantial quantity of people that have been in captivity have been rescued from Islamic State-linked insurgents.

“The operations have been successful and have led to the return of hundreds of civilian captives who were under the insurgents’ control,” he stated.

The Governor of Cabo Delgado Province, Valige Tauabo, visited Rwandan forces at Chai administrative put up and recommended the joint effort by the 2 armies.

“In his remarks, the Governor of Cabo Delgado commended the work done by the Joint Forces in fighting Al Shabaab in Cabo Delgado. He said that it was now clear that the security situation has normalised in the province.

ALSO READ | Mozambique insurgents dare SADC forces to follow them into the bush

“He additional stated that the inhabitants would quickly absolutely return to their properties,” said the Rwandan Defence Forces in a statement.

The two forces initially deployed to the oil and gas-rich province of Mozambique separately last year were until March conducting operations against Islamic extremists, which critics said were uncoordinated.

But after a series of meetings between the two forces, they agreed that the Rwandan security forces should come on board in Macomia a territory that lay under the SAMIM radar.

“Rwandan safety forces have been deployed to Cabo Delgado’s Macomia district since thirtieth March 2022, to hold out joint operations with SADC/SAMIM and FADM for a while after having held joint conferences in Mocímboa da Praia and Pemba. The safety of Macomia is the accountability of the Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM),” Rwanda safety forces stated.

About 800 000 folks have been displaced by the continuing insurgency and over 3 000 killed within the now four-year-old battle.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The tales produced via the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that could be contained herein don’t mirror these of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.