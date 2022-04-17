Joint West African force says more than 100 insurgents killed in recent weeks

A joint army drive from Nigeria, Niger and Cameroon mentioned on Sunday it had killed greater than 100 insurgents, together with 10 commanders, up to now few weeks, because it intensifies a floor and air offensive within the Lake Chad area.

Boko Haram fighters and its splinter Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) group have for greater than a decade battled the Nigerian military in a battle that has sucked in neighboring states.

Multinational Joint Task Force spokesman Colonel Muhammad Dole mentioned troops had ventured deep into enclaves managed by insurgents within the Lake Chad space and recovered a number of weapons, meals and illicit medicine.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Within the period of this operation, well over a hundred terrorists have been neutralized, including over 10 top commanders … following intelligence-driven lethal air strikes in the Lake Chad islands by the combined air task-forces,” Dole mentioned.

Dole didn’t give the interval lined by the operation or variety of troops killed however mentioned 18 troopers have been injured by improvised explosive gadgets planted by retreating insurgents.

The insurgency is concentrated within the northeast of Nigeria and has left 1000’s lifeless whereas driving tens of millions from their houses into camps for internally displaced individuals.

Nigeria acquired a lift after the United States final week accepted an almost $1 billion weapons sale. US lawmakers had put a maintain on the deal over issues about attainable human rights abuses by the Nigerian authorities.

Boko Haram has been on the again foot for the reason that loss of life of its chief, Abubakar Shekau, final yr in May throughout a battle with rival ISWAP. Nigeria says 1000’s of Boko Haram fighters and their households have surrendered since final yr.

Read extra:

Nigerian air strikes kill 70 ISIS-linked terrorists

US approves arms sale to Nigeria after pause over human rights concerns

Nigeria’s ruling party names new chief to end disunity as it seeks to replace Buhari