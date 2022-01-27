Jokic, Rivers Team Up To Help Nuggets Top Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone sensed his group would play right down to a Brooklyn Nets group that was lacking three of their finest gamers, together with All-Star guard James Harden.

The Nuggets wanted Austin Rivers, who scored 22 of his 25 factors within the second half, and Nikola Jokic’s 26 factors, 10 rebounds and eight assists to beat the Nets 124-118 on Wednesday evening.

Denver jumped out to an early 17-8 lead earlier than the Nets shook off their early struggles to path by one on the finish of the primary quarter.

“We haven’t played maybe perfect basketball, but we’re winning games,” Malone mentioned. “Ultimately that’s all that matters. A lot of the NBA is like winning the games you’re supposed to and that’s no disrespect to a team like Detroit or these Brooklyn Nets — obviously all the guys they have out.”

Aside from Harden, who had the evening off to relaxation an ailing left hamstring after enjoying 38 minutes in Tuesday’s loss towards the Los Angeles Lakers, the Nets are with out Kevin Durant (sprained left knee ligament) and Kyrie Irving (vaccination standing).

Rookie Cam Thomas scored 25 factors and Patty Mills added 21 for Brooklyn, who’ve misplaced three consecutive video games.

“Just not enough against a very good team,” Nets coach Steve Nash mentioned. “We played well for long stretches, but probably didn’t take care of enough details to close it out.”

The Nets are actually 6-10 in January after going 8-3 in December.

Denver additionally received 21 factors and 10 rebounds from Will Barton and 13 factors off the bench from DeMarcus Cousins to win its final three video games and eight of 13.

Brooklyn was up 65-54 on the half, and Denver reduce it to 77-70 with 7:39 left within the third interval.

The Nuggets then outscored the Nets 22-7 throughout a span of six minutes through which Rivers hit three 3-pointers, the final one placing Denver forward 92-84.

Rivers related on three extra 3-pointers within the fourth quarter.

“I’m a scorer. I can score the ball,” mentioned Rivers, who shot 8 for 11 from the sphere, together with 7 for 10 from lengthy vary. “I really feel like I can do this consistently. But obviously I have my role here. So, I try to come out each and every night and be aggressive and you just look for those opportunities.”

Brooklyn had an opportunity to get inside two factors with 3:22 remaining in regulation. LaMarcus Aldridge, who scored 18 factors, missed two free throws.

Aaron Gordon then answered with a stepback baseline jumper to make it 118-113 earlier than James Johnson made a free throw to chop Denver’s lead 118-114 with 1:52 left within the sport.

Brooklyn’s offense sputtered down the stretch, lacking 5 straight pictures whereas Denver went on a 6-0 run, capped by Monte Morris’ layup with 45 seconds to play to increase the lead 124-114.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Barton was again within the beginning lineup after lacking Tuesday evening’s win at Detroit due to a proper hamstring pressure. … Cousins picked up two technical fouls. The first got here with 42 seconds left within the third quarter, and he was ejected after he picked up the second with 11:17 left within the ultimate interval.

Nets: Rookie middle Day’ron Sharpe was didn’t play attributable to an sickness that was not associated to COVID-19.

HOME IS BROOKLYN

Nets coach Steve Nash thinks Harden’s frustration is concerning the Nets struggling for the reason that group’s COVID-19 outbreak in December — not as a result of he’s sad in Brooklyn.

“Ever since the COVID return, it’s been very average basketball,” Nash mentioned. “So, we have higher expectations and it’s frustrating, but I think James is happy here for sure.”

ROAD WARRIORS

Denver’s improved to 2-0 on its present six-game street journey, their second-longest of the season. The Nuggets performed seven right away from house between Nov. 29 and Dec. 11, going 4-3.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: At New Orleans n Friday evening. The Nuggets have gained three straight over the Pelicans.

Nets: Starts a five-game, Western Conference journey Saturday evening at Golden State. The Warriors routed the Nets 117-99 on Nov. 16.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)