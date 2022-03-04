Jon Rahm stunningly misses short putt at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Jon Rahm is the very best golfer on the planet—he’s been ranked No. 1 since final July. But even the very best have blunders.

Rahm’s will solely go down as one of many worst of all time.

During Thursday’s opening spherical of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Fla., the reigning U.S. Open champ had a 10-inch putt for par on Bay Hill’s par-3 seventh gap. But he left it embarrassingly brief — in keeping with the PGA Tour’s shot tracker system his putt traveled solely an inch.

Rahm knocked his subsequent try in, plucked the ball from the outlet and appeared incredulously at it.

According to the tour, the make proportion on tour for putts inside a foot: 99.96 p.c. It was additionally the shortest missed putt to this point this season.

“I wish I could give you all the excuses in the world,” Rahm stated. “But no, it’s so simple as— you recognize, it simply didn’t really feel good in my palms, and I attempted to cease, and I didn’t. I simply merely didn’t cease. I don’t know. It was very odd.

“I tried to stop it, yeah. It didn’t sit well in my hands. I was a little sweaty. I’ve seen many things. I’ve seen from the putter get a little stuck on a blade of grass on the way back and do something funky, hit the ground before because you’re not paying attention. I’ve seen so many things from a foot. I’ve seen some of the best putters in the world miss it because you don’t really take a proper stance. It sucks to give away a shot like that, to be honest.”

Still, it may have been worse.

Hale Irwin was making a run on the lead within the third spherical of the 1983 British Open when he left a birdie putt from even nearer brief on the par-3 14th at Royal Birkdale in England. He went on to complete in second, one stroke again. In 2012, In-Kyung Kim had a 14-inch putt to win on the ultimate gap of the LPGA’s Kraft Nabisco Championship — additionally a serious — and lipped out. She misplaced to Sun Young Yoo in a playoff.

Rahm, in the meantime, bounced again with three birdies on the again 9 earlier than ending with an even-par 72. He’s seven strokes again of leader Rory McIlroy.