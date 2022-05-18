Jones enthuses over England’s new Giteau

Eddie Jones reckons the newest wunderkind of English rugby Henry Arundell reminds him of Matt Giteau – and he hopes the teenager will present the identical work ethic that helped flip the Wallaby into one among rugby’s greats.

Jones has fast-tracked 19-year-old Arundell into his pre-Australian tour coaching squad.

And England’s Australian coach revealed that, within the London Irish fullback, he immediately noticed among the similar qualities that prompted him to provide 20-year-old Giteau a Test debut when he was in command of the Wallabies again in 2002.

“The reason I have compared Arundell with Giteau is a similar story,” Jones advised reporters on Tuesday.

“You get reports through on young players, and where there is smoke, there is usually some fire.

“I keep in mind getting a sevens report on Giteau, what he may do, and then you definitely go and watch him play. Within 5 minutes you’ll be able to typically work out whether or not he is bought it or not, whether or not he is bought one thing particular.”

Jones noticed that “one thing particular” in Arundell when he watched him play for Irish against Wasps earlier this month, reckoning he was impressed with the way he responded to making an early handling mistake for a knock-on by then scoring a superb individual try.

“Giteau was the identical,” added Jones. “I went to look at him play halfback for his membership, and inside 5 minutes you possibly can inform he had one thing about him.

“But then the hard part comes mate, when they’ve got to work really hard, they’ve got to not believe what’s being said about them, that they’re not kid wonder, that they’ve got to apply themselves to the task – and that’s when the real player comes through.”

That’s what Giteau did, occurring to make 103 appearances for the Wallabies over a 14-year interval.

Arundell’s first choice within the camp has opened up the potential for him being a bolter for the three-Test tour in July after scoring 11 tries in 15 matches for Irish and England U20s this season.

“Obviously, there’s been a fair bit of publicity about the young boy, but we’ll just wait and see,” stated Jones.