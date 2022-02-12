Jones says much-changed England won’t underestimate Italy | Sport

England coach Eddie Jones is adamant that Italy are making “rapid progress” regardless that his much-changed facet will likely be overwhelming favourites to inflict extra Six Nations distress on the Azzurri.

Jones has made six personnel adjustments and two positional switches for Sunday’s second-round match in Rome following England’s 20-17 loss to Scotland at Murrayfield final weekend.

But that reverse is nothing in contrast with Italy’s woes – final week’s 37-10 thumping by France was their thirty third successive defeat within the Six Nations.

England have but to lose to Italy however Jones believes the arrival of coach Kieran Crowley, who took cost final 12 months, and a crop of promising younger gamers imply higher days await the perennial strugglers.

“They are a well-coached team,” Jones stated after naming his facet on Friday. “They have made some really rapid progress under Kieran Crowley.

“He has coached efficiently at Canada, accomplished a terrific job with Benetton and is aware of Italian rugby tradition.”

‘Good young players’

Jones also said the emergence of 21-year-old flyhalf Paolo Garbisi and 23-year-old flanker Michele Lamaro was proof of the talent in Italy’s ranks.

“They have some good younger gamers coming by way of,” said the veteran Australian coach. “If you have a look at their Under-20s over the past 4 to 5 seasons, they’ve accomplished exceptionally effectively.

“Now they are getting guys like Garbisi coming through, and being good enough to keep a World Cup winner like (South Africa’s Handre) Pollard on the bench at Montpellier.

“Lamaro, the No. 7 (openside flanker), is a really powerful sturdy competitor who would make most worldwide groups.”

Jones has kept Ben Youngs waiting to equal the England caps record after naming him on the bench for Sunday’s match in Rome.

Harry Randall, capped just twice, will start at scrumhalf, although Leicester veteran Youngs will equal Jason Leonard’s record of 114 England international appearances if he comes off the bench at the Stadio Olimpico.

“We’ve been actually happy with Harry. Benny began for us final week and we have simply reversed the roles,” said Jones.

“He’s a livewire halfback, he is excellent in damaged play. He’s obtained an excellent strong move on him. And his kicking recreation is bettering.”

Joe Marchant will start at outside centre, while Jack Nowell fills the space on the left wing vacated by Marchant’s move to midfield.

Maro Itoje has switched from lock to blindside flanker in the absence of the injured Lewis Ludlam, with Alex Dombrandt at No. 8 in place of the benched Sam Simmonds and captain Tom Curry completing the back row.

“We wish to see Alex Dombrandt play in a recreation that we expect will actually swimsuit him,” said Jones.

“Italy are typically extra open and unstructured-type video games so we really feel that it is a terrific recreation for him to begin at No. 8.”

Jamie George starts at hooker in a revamped front row instead of Luke Cowan-Dickie, now among the replacements

Jones, however, stressed Cowan-Dickie’s demotion was no reflection on the penalty try he conceded that allowed Scotland to level the match at 17-17.

“No, in no way,” he said. “He hasn’t been in a position to practice this week. He did somewhat bit at present (Friday) and we have got two excellent hookers there.”

Teams:

Italy

15 Edoardo Padovani; 14 Federico Mori, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex, 12 Marco Zanon, 11 Monty Ioane; 10 Paolo Garbisi, 9 Stephen Varney; 8 Toa Halafihi, 7 Michele Lamaro (capt), 6 Braam Steyn; 5 Federico Ruzza, 4 Niccolo Cannone; 3 Pietro Ceccarelli, 2 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 1 Danilo Fischetti

Substitutes: 16 Epalahame Faiva, 17 Cherif Traore, 18 Tiziano Pasquali, 19 David Sisi, 20 Sebastian Negri, 21 Giovanni Pettinelli, 22 Alessandro Fusco, 23 Leonardo Marin

England

15 Freddie Steward, 14 Max Malins, 13 Joe Marchant, 12 Henry Slade, 11 Jack Nowell, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Harry Randall, 8 Alex Dombrandt, 7 Tom Curry (captain), 6 Maro Itoje, 5 Nick Isiekwe, 4 Charlie Ewels, 3 Will Stuart, 2 Jamie George, 1 Ellis Genge

Substitutes: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Joe Marler, 18 Kyle Sinckler, 19 Ollie Chessum, 20 Sam Simmonds, 21 Ben Youngs, 22 George Ford, 23 Elliot Daly