Jones wins silver at World Taekwondo Grand Prix
Two-time Olympic champion Jade Jones received -57kg silver on the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Rome.
The Welsh fighter, 29, defeated present Olympic champion Anastasija Zolotic on her technique to the ultimate.
But Jones misplaced 25-10 to China’s Zongshi Luo, who claimed gold.
Great Britain’s Bradly Sinden, recent from claiming gold at the European Taekwondo Championships, needed to accept bronze after shedding to Hakan Recber 53-24 within the -68kg semi-final.