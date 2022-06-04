Jones wins silver at World Taekwondo Grand Prix

Jones received Olympic gold in 2012 and 2016

Two-time Olympic champion Jade Jones received -57kg silver on the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Rome.

The Welsh fighter, 29, defeated present Olympic champion Anastasija Zolotic on her technique to the ultimate.

But Jones misplaced 25-10 to China’s Zongshi Luo, who claimed gold.

Great Britain’s Bradly Sinden, recent from claiming gold at the European Taekwondo Championships, needed to accept bronze after shedding to Hakan Recber 53-24 within the -68kg semi-final.