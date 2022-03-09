‘Jonny Bairstow plays IPL?’ – Irfan Pathan takes a hilarious dig after the batter’s century against WI

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan was mightily impressed with the century from Jonny Bairstow throughout the ongoing first Test for England in West Indies and he made an attention-grabbing touch upon it on Twitter. Bairstow was not too long ago purchased by the Punjab Kings within the IPL 2022 mega public sale after a bidding struggle among the many franchises and he’s anticipated to play an enormous function for his IPL franchise.

Coming to the England Test, the guests needed to bat first in Antigua and the highest order failed once more to go away England tottering at 48 for 4. However, a 67-run essential partnership between Ben Stokes (36) and Bairstow rescued the England aspect just a little bit whereas Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes (42) confirmed some good combat as properly. Despite the early wickets, England ended the primary innings at 311. Bairstow went on to attain 140 off 259 deliveries.

Recently, the England cricket board felt the necessity for his or her Test gamers to overlook IPL in order that they might put together properly for the longer format within the meantime, nonetheless, thus far it has been the opposite means round. The likes of Joe Root, Ben Stokes who had pulled out of IPL 2022 weren’t among the many runs within the first Test whereas Bairstow, who has been a daily function in IPL, was again at his finest. Pathan wasn’t shy of taking a dig for pointing at IPL being the explanation for England’s failure within the current Ashes.

Jonny Bairstow performs IPL? — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 9, 2022

Jonny Bairstow’s impactful innings rescues England

Bairstow introduced up his eighth Test century within the first Test towards West Indies and that is his second consecutive century in Tests as properly. The right-hander has had an excellent begin to the yr 2022 and can be hoping to construct onto it with some a great deal of runs as properly. It must be famous that Bairstow had fallen off the radar from England’s Test staff within the final two to 3 years and his century at SCG had began his redemption part within the longer format.