Jordan Klepper Reveals The Baffling Request He Gets From Trump Fans

“The Daily Show” correspondent Jordan Klepper on Monday shared a puzzling response he’s been getting when assembly some supporters of Donald Trump.

Instead of eager to chase him down or scream at him for his movies that expose the hypocrisy of the previous president and his devotees, Klepper mentioned right-wingers now typically ask him for a selfie.

Klepper was “shocked” by what number of selfie requests he obtained on the Conservative Political Action Conference earlier this 12 months, he mentioned on Monday’s episode of “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

“What I quickly realized is, I’m part of the narrative there,” he defined.

Klepper recalled one teenager who claimed to be Trump’s greatest fan saying he’d seen all of his movies for Trevor Noah’s Comedy Central program.

The teen informed Klepper he watched “all Trump stuff; good, bad” as a result of “it’s all part of this world.”

“Even though I might be espousing some points of view that he doesn’t agree with, I’m the heel in this WWE world,” Klepper advised. “He needs me. And so he might be mildly aggressive towards me, but beyond that he’s more excited to get this close to the world.”

Watch the complete interview right here:

This article initially appeared on HuffPost and has been up to date.

