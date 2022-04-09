Jordan Palace says king to receive spine surgery in Germany

Jordan’s monarch is touring to Germany Sunday for a backbone surgical procedure, Jordan’s palace introduced Saturday.

King Abdullah II, 60, will bear a surgical procedure to deal with “a herniated disc in the thoracic spine” at a hospital in Frankfurt subsequent week, and can return dwelling after a restoration interval of 1 week.

The assertion from the Arab kingdom’s Royal Hashemite Court mentioned the king suffers from intermittent backbone ache “as a result of parachute jumping during his years of service in special operations,” and docs suggested him to obtain the surgical procedure because the ache elevated lately.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

King Abdullah ascended the throne in 1999 after the dying of his father, King Hussein.

Read extra:

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank

Jordan’s Prince Hamzah relinquishes royal title

US special envoy says Yemen truce paves way to end conflict