Jordan says drug trafficking from Syria is ‘organized’

Drug trafficking from Syria into Jordan is turning into “organized” with smugglers stepping up operations and utilizing refined tools together with drones, Jordan’s military mentioned Thursday, warning of a shoot-to-kill coverage.

Since the start of this yr, Jordan’s military has killed 30 smugglers and foiled makes an attempt to smuggle into the dominion from Syria 16 million Captagon drugs, greater than they seized in the entire of 2021, the army mentioned.

“The most dangerous thing we have noticed recently is the presence of armed groups alongside the traffickers,” Colonel Zaid al-Dabbas informed reporters throughout a tour of the border.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

These teams, he mentioned, “have new tactics, like those of organized crime” and use “sophisticated vehicles… as well as drones.”

Another senior officer, Colonel Mustafa al-Hiyari, warned that “anyone who tries to… smuggle drugs to Jordan will die,” pointing his hand towards the border space.

On January 27, the military mentioned it killed 27 traffickers in a conflict as they tried to enter Jordan from Syria.

It was the deadliest confrontation but within the military’s struggle in opposition to smugglers. Three different alleged traffickers have been killed in separate operations this yr.

Some 160 teams of traffickers are working in southern Syrian, close to the border with Jordan, based on al-Dabbas.

Al-Hiyari informed reporters that giant quantities of unlawful medication have been seized for the reason that starting of the yr.

This included 17,348 packs of cannabis and greater than 16 million Captagon drugs – in comparison with 15.5 million drugs for all of 2021 and 1.4 million drugs in 2020.

Captagon is an amphetamine-type stimulant manufactured largely in Lebanon, though most likely additionally in Iraq and Syria.

“Jordan is waging an undeclared war along the border against drug traffickers and those who back them up,” al-Hiyari mentioned.

Jordan, the officers mentioned, is working with Syrian authorities to stamp out trafficking alongside the border.

“We got a very positive response from the Syrian government… but on the ground that does not last for long,” al-Hiyari mentioned.

“We have confirmed information that some Syrian checkpoints cooperated with some smugglers in some cases… some checkpoints affiliated with the Syrian army helped smugglers and provided protection,” he added.

“But we cannot be certain that this was done on instructions from the Syrian army – perhaps these are cases of corruption in these checkpoints,” al-Hiyari mentioned.

He additionally mentioned that it was not clear if the medication had been produced and got here from Syria or “from somewhere else.”

According to an EU-funded report by the Center for Operational Analysis and Research, “Captagon exports from Syria reached a market value of at least $3.46 billion” in 2020.

Read extra:

Lebanon seizes Captagon concealed in tea shipment bound for Saudi Arabia

Saudi marine patrol thwart attempt to smuggle 10 kilograms of amphetamine tablets

Lebanon seizes Captagon shipment in fake oranges headed for Kuwait