Jordan summons Israeli envoy over Jerusalem violence

Jordan on Monday summoned the Israeli cost d’affaires to object to “provocative Israeli violations” on the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, the overseas ministry stated.

Violence at and close to the Al-Aqsa compound has since early Friday wounded greater than 170 individuals, largely Palestinians, nearly a yr after comparable tensions sparked an 11-day battle between Israel and militant teams within the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

Jordan serves as custodian of holy locations in east Jerusalem, which Israel occupied in 1967 and later annexed in a transfer not acknowledged by many of the worldwide neighborhood.

The overseas ministry “summoned the charge d’affaires of the Israeli embassy in Amman… to deliver a message of protest over illegitimate and provocative Israeli violations at the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque”, it stated in an announcement.

“The charge d’affaires was informed of a message of protest to be delivered immediately to his government, including calls for an immediate stop to Israeli violations and attempts targeting a change of the historic and legal situation” at Al-Aqsa, the ministry added.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi had earlier informed parliament that Israel’s ambassador had been summoned however was not current in Amman, including that the cost d’affaires could be summoned as an alternative.

Safadi stated that “as the occupying power, Israel bears responsibility for all” the occasions at Al-Aqsa — also called the Temple Mount and regarded the holiest place in Judaism and the third holiest in Islam.

The high diplomat added that he would meet European counterparts in Amman “to deliver the same message”.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II had on Sunday known as on Israel to “stop all illegal and provocative measures” that drive “further aggravation”.

On Monday, he made cellphone calls to a number of Arab leaders and European Council president Charles Michel, throughout which he confirmed “the need to intensify regional and international efforts to stop the Israeli escalation in Jerusalem”.

King Abdullah stated the violence “undermines the chances of achieving peace and leads to further aggravation”, in line with the state-owned channel Al-Mamlaka.

Jordan grew to become the second Arab nation after Egypt to determine ties with Israel after they signed a peace treaty in 1994.

More than 20 Palestinians and Israelis had been wounded in incidents in and across the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Sunday, including to a earlier rely of greater than 150 wounded on Friday.

The clashes got here at a delicate time when the Jewish Passover competition coincides with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, throughout which the trustworthy flock to the holy web site.

