Jordan to lift COVID-19 restrictions on international visitors

Jordan on Thursday stated it was easing coronavirus-related restrictions on international guests, taking a key step towards reviving its important tourism business.

Jordan’s Tourism Board stated that as of March 1, guests would not be required to take a PCR check earlier than coming into the nation or take one other PCR check upon arrival at airports and different entry factors.

Visitors will nonetheless need to signal a pledge to get examined in the event that they really feel coronavirus signs and comply with self-isolate in the event that they contract COVID-19.

“We hope the relaxing of previous restrictions will help once again the recovery of tourism to the kingdom and ease access for travelers planning their trips to Jordan,” stated Abed Al-Razzaq Arabiyat, the Tourism Board’s managing director.

Jordan’s struggling economic system depends closely on worldwide tourism and has been hit exhausting by the pandemic.

Countries all over the world have been lifting coronavirus restrictions as a wave of the extremely contagious omicron variant recedes.

