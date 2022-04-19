Jordan warns of ‘provocation’ in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa, Israel decries ‘incitement’

Jordan’s King Abdullah mentioned on Monday that Israel’s “unilateral provocative acts” in opposition to Muslim worshippers at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque undermined the prospects of peace, whereas Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned in opposition to “incitement.”

King Abdullah held a number of cellphone calls with Arab leaders and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

He mentioned the “importance of stopping all illegal and provocative Israeli measures in Jerusalem that violate the historical and legal status quo at Al Aqsa Mosque and push towards further escalation,” state information company Petra reported.

He added: “Unilateral Israeli measures in the Palestinian Territories could compromise the two-state solution and prospects of comprehensive peace, expressing rejection of attempts to alter the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The King’s statements come as Palestinian-Israeli tensions are heightened because of clashes at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.

The violence at Al-Aqsa compound began early Friday and has wounded over 170 folks, largely Palestinians.

The violent clashes come at a delicate time when the Muslim holy month of Ramadan coincides with the Jewish Passover pageant.

Al-Aqsa compound is the third holiest web site in Islam and the holiest web site for the Jews who discuss with it because the Temple Mount. It has traditionally been a flashpoint for Palestinian-Israeli clashes.

Jordan’s royal Hashemite household has been the custodian of the holy websites in japanese Jerusalem since 1924.

Israel warns in opposition to ‘incitement’

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh informed parliament on Monday he supported Palestinians who threw rocks at Israeli forces through the clashes in Jerusalem.

“I salute every Palestinian… who stands proudly and throws their stones… at all of Zionists who desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque with the protection of the Israeli occupation government,” Petra cited him as saying.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet decried the statements blaming Israel for the violence and warned in opposition to “incitement” following al-Khasawneh’s speech.

“I view with utmost severity the remarks accusing Israel of the violence directed against us, and there are those who are encouraging rock-throwing and the use of violence against the citizens of Israel,” Bennet mentioned in a video assertion.

He added: “This is unacceptable to us. This is a reward for the inciters, especially Hamas, which are trying to ignite violence in Jerusalem. We will not allow this to happen.”

Earlier on Monday, Israel’s army reported intercepting a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, including that the rocket launch was the primary in seven months.

There was no instant declare of accountability by any Palestinian get together for the rocket launch.

Read extra:

First time in 7 months: Israel’s military says Iron Dome shoots down rocket from Gaza

Jordan summons Israeli envoy over Jerusalem violence

Jerusalem violence puts strain on Israel’s coalition government