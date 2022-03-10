Jordan’s King Abdullah, Israeli FM Lapid discuss Jerusalem tensions

Jordan’s King Abdullah hosted Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid for talks on Thursday about coordinating methods of securing calm in Jerusalem, a frequent flashpoint of Palestinian protests, Israel’s Foreign Ministry stated.

The go to got here “ahead of the (Muslim fast month) of Ramadan and in light of reports of growing tension in Jerusalem,” the ministry stated in an announcement.

Israeli police confrontations with Palestinians throughout Ramadan final yr helped stoke a May war in Gaza. Ramadan subsequent month coincides with Judaism’s Passover competition and Christian Easter. Jerusalem is holy to all three faiths. Jordan is the custodian of al Aqsa, a serious mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City.

The Foreign Ministry quoted Lapid as saying that he and Abdullah “agreed that we must work together to calm tension and promote understandings.”

