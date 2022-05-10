Jordan’s King Abdullah to meet Biden, other top US officials this week: Sources

Jordan’s King Abdullah is scheduled to satisfy with top US officials in Washington this week, together with President Joe Biden, in line with sources accustomed to his journey.

Abdullah was the primary Arab chief to satisfy with Biden on the White House final 12 months after the US president was elected.

Talks are anticipated to the touch on bilateral relations, with Jordan being one of many largest recipients of US help within the area and on the latest violence in Jerusalem between Palestinians and Israelis.

Sources have instructed Al Arabiya English that the Jordanian king may even meet prime officers from the State Department and different US lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Led by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Abdullah could have a sitdown with a small group of members of Congress towards the top of this week, the sources mentioned.

Abdullah has been within the US for a number of days, and he met with prime American army officers in Tampa, Florida final week. On Monday, he was in New York, the place he met with spiritual figures and mentioned the violence and its menace to spiritual minorities in Jerusalem, in line with the Royal Hashemite Court.

Abdullah was initially scheduled to satisfy with Secretary of State Antony Blinken earlier, however the prime US diplomat examined constructive for COVID-19 final week.

