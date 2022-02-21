Asia

Jordan’s prime minister contracts COVID-19: Report

Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh has contracted COVID-19 throughout an official go to to Egypt, the state information company Petra quoted the knowledge minister as saying on Monday.

COVID-19 exams after a gathering between Khasawneh and his Egyptian counterpart proved constructive and all different official conferences have been cancelled, together with a deliberate assembly with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the minister added.

The prime minister will isolate at house after returning to Jordan, the report mentioned.

