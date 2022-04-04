Jordan’s Prince Hamza Renounces Royal Title, Protesting Policies

Prince Hamza stated he would proceed to serve Jordan in his non-public life (File)

Amman:

Prince Hamza bin al-Hussein, a former inheritor to Jordan’s throne who was positioned beneath home arrest final yr, introduced on Sunday he was giving up his royal title in protest over Jordan’s present insurance policies.

Hamza was accused final April of making an attempt to destabilise the monarchy in a foreign-inspired plot, however was spared punishment after pledging allegiance to King Abdullah, his half-brother.

In the letter revealed on his Twitter account, Hamza stated what he had witnessed lately made it tough for him to endorse insurance policies pursued by Jordan’s establishments.

“I have come to a conclusion that my personal conviction and principles my father (the late King Hussein) instilled in me are not in line with the path, directives and modern methods of our institutions,” he wrote.

Hamza, 42, was named Crown Prince when King Hussein died in 1999 and Abdullah turned king, however misplaced that title 5 years later when Abdullah put in his personal son as inheritor.

Last yr he was positioned beneath home arrest after making accusations about corruption and authoritarian rule. The feud shook Jordan’s picture as a haven of stability within the unpredictable Middle East.

A former royal chief adviser and a minor royal have been later sentenced to fifteen years in jail for involvement in an alleged plot to carry Hamza to energy.

Hamza final month issued an apology during which he pledged to not act towards the pursuits of Jordan’s rulers.

His assertion on Sunday was temporary, saying he would proceed to serve Jordan in his non-public life, with out mentioning the king or any future function for himself.

Released on the primary day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, it was laced with non secular phrases more likely to enchantment to conservative Jordanians whose assist Hamza is seen to have courted over time.

Last yr’s disaster prompted main Western and regional powers to rally behind King Abdullah in uncommon public assist for a staunch US ally that performs a pivotal function in regional safety.

The monarch stated the disaster had been “the most painful” as a result of it got here from each contained in the royal household and out of doors.

