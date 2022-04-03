Asia
Jordan’s Prince Hamzah relinquishes royal title
Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Bin al-Hussein is relinquishing his title of prince, he mentioned in a press release.
Prince Hamza, a former inheritor to the throne, was accused final yr of conspiring to destabilize the monarchy in a foreign-inspired plot.
Developing
Read extra:
Jordan’s Prince Hamzah apologizes to King Abdullah
Prince Hamzah committed to place Jordan’s interests above all: King Abdullah
Prince Hamzah ‘stands’ with Jordan’s King Abdullah, vows to ‘follow constitution’