Jordan’s Prince Hamzah relinquishes royal title





Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Bin al-Hussein is relinquishing his title of prince, he mentioned in a press release.

Prince Hamza, a former inheritor to the throne, was accused final yr of conspiring to destabilize the monarchy in a foreign-inspired plot.

Developing

Read extra:

Jordan’s Prince Hamzah apologizes to King Abdullah

Prince Hamzah committed to place Jordan’s interests above all: King Abdullah

Prince Hamzah ‘stands’ with Jordan’s King Abdullah, vows to ‘follow constitution’





Source link