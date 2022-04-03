Jordan’s Prince Hamzah relinquishes title

The half-brother of Jordan’s king relinquished his princely title on Sunday, a yr after a uncommon palace feud noticed him positioned below home arrest.

Prince Hamzah posted the letter on his official Twitter account, saying he gave up his title as a result of his values “are not in line with the approaches, trends and modern methods of our institutions.”

King Abdullah II and Hamzah are each sons of King Hussein, who dominated Jordan for practically a half-century earlier than his loss of life in 1999.

Abdullah had appointed Hamzah as crown prince upon his succession however stripped him of the title in 2004.

The prince apologised final month for his function in an alleged plot, the Royal Palace mentioned.

He was accused final yr of involvement in a plot to destabilise the Western-allied kingdom and was positioned below home arrest final April.

In a video assertion on the time he denied the allegations, saying he was being punished for talking out in opposition to official corruption.

The Royal Court had no instant remark.

Last yr’s feud between Abdullah and his half-brother was a uncommon case of infighting inside the Hashemite royal household going public.

At one level Jordan imposed a gag order on reporting concerning the occasions, reflecting the sensitivity of points surrounding the royal household.

Particulars concerning the alleged plot have by no means been made public.

Jordan is an in depth Western ally and has lengthy been seen as an island of stability in a turbulent area.