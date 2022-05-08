Jorge Polanco HR Gives Twins 1-0 Win; A’s Lose 8th Straight

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco homered within the sixth inning and 4 Minnesota Twins pitchers made it get up, blanking Oakland 1-0 Saturday and sending the Athletics to their eighth straight loss.

Minnesota pitchers mixed to strike out 15 whereas permitting simply three hits. The Twins received once more minus supervisor Rocco Baldelli, who’s out with COVID-19.

Polanco’s third homer of the season was a towering shot to the suites above the batter’s eye in middle discipline and traveled an estimated 451 ft. Polanco had three of Minnesota’s 5 hits.

Griffin Jax (2-0) earned the win with 1 2/3 innings in aid. Jhoan Duran struck out 5 in two innings for his second save, however the electrical right-hander escaped after strolling and hitting a batter within the ninth.

Sonny Gray returned from the injured listing to make the beginning for the Twins after recovering from a hamstring pressure. Gray pitched 4 innings, giving up two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Danny Coulombe adopted Gray and received 4 outs.

James Kaprielian (0-2) surrendered one run on three hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out seven, recovering from a troublesome first begin to the season when he gave up 4 runs in two innings in opposition to Cleveland.

Gray and Kaprielian proved their well being in limiting the offenses.

Gray, who was initially scheduled to make a second rehab begin on Saturday, solely allowed two singles and 5 of his seven strikeouts had been referred to as. At one level, he struck out 4 of 5 hitters wanting.

Kaprielian, who was making his second begin of the season after recovering from an infected proper AC joint, escaped bother within the first after a wild pitch allowed Byron Buxton to achieve on a strikeout and Max Kepler walked.

Kaprielian retired seven of eight earlier than Polanco’s two-out homer within the sixth on his ultimate pitch.

LAUREANO TO RETURN

Oakland supervisor Mark Kotsay mentioned OF Ramón Laureano was touring to Minnesota on Saturday to hitch the staff. Laureano is eligible to return Sunday from his 80-game suspension for testing optimistic for a banned drug in 2021.

Laureano performed 10 video games with Triple-A Las Vegas this season, hitting .135.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: Kotsay mentioned OF Stephen Piscotty was getting an MRI Saturday for a calf harm however didn’t have the outcomes earlier than the sport. He was changed after working the bases within the second inning on Friday.

Twins: OF Trevor Larnach was scratched from the lineup earlier than the sport with lower-body tightness, in response to performing supervisor Jayce Tingler. Tingler mentioned Larnach was hopefully nonetheless out there Saturday if wanted. … SS Carlos Correa was out of the lineup for a second straight sport as he offers with a bruised finger from being hit within the hand by a pitch. Correa is taken into account each day.

UP NEXT

After having his begin pushed again a day, RHP Chris Paddack (1-2, 3.15 ERA) is scheduled to pitch for Minnesota, with Oakland countering with RHP Daulton Jefferies (1-4, 4.81). Paddack earned his first win for the Twins in his final begin with one run allowed in 5 1/3 innings at Baltimore. Jefferies has acquired one run of help or fewer in every of his 5 begins this season, dropping the previous 4. He gave up six earned runs in 5 innings in opposition to Tampa Bay in his final begin.

