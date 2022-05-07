Jos Butler joins Yuzvendra Chahal to groove to Aparshakti Khurana and Dhanashree Verma’s Balle Ni Balle

A video of Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Butler showcasing cool dance strikes was lately posted on-line. The duo is seen dancing to the music Balle Ni Balle. This newly launched music video initially options Dhanashree Verma and Aparshakti Khurana. Shared on the official Instagram web page of Rajasthan Royals (RR), the video is a delight to look at.

“Jos & Yuzi. Together. Dancing to Balle Ni Balle,” they wrote and posted the video. They additionally added, “Is this the best collab of the season?” In the video the cricketers are seen sporting RR’s jersey. They are seen showcasing totally different strikes in sync whereas dancing to the music.

Take a have a look at the video”

The video has been posted a day in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 2.2 lakh likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to publish numerous feedback.

Aparshakti Khurana reacted to the publish and wrote, “Hahahahaha bestttt reeeel so far.” The share additionally obtained a reply from Dhanashree Verma. “My most favourite reel… my favourites,” she wrote and tagged the cricketers.

“Last step is the best,” commented an Instagram consumer. “Yuzi is such a positive vibe to have in your dressing room,” expressed one other. “Multi-talented,” commented a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?