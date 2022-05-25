Jose Trevino’s big night lifts Yankees over Orioles in 11 innings

NEW YORK — Jose Trevino hit a game-ending single within the eleventh inning and the ailing New York Yankees overcame accidents to 2 All-Stars to finish their first three-game skid of the season, beating the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 Tuesday night time.

Trevino hit his second homer of the season earlier within the sport and in addition had a tying single within the seventh.

He raised his arms as he rounded first, then was swarmed close to second base by teammates. The first-year Yankee, acquired simply earlier than opening day as a glove-first catcher, put his palms on his head and seemed round Yankee Stadium in obvious disbelief.

The Yankees’ ideas and prayers exit to the victims, their households and everybody affected by the mindless mass capturing at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. pic.twitter.com/CcydTIcINs — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 24, 2022

The former Texas Ranger cried throughout a postgame interview on the sphere, which he started by directing sympathies to victims of a capturing Tuesday that killed 19 youngsters in a Texas elementary college. The 29-year-old is from Corpus Christi.

“My thoughts and prayers to everybody in Texas,” he mentioned.

The Yankees misplaced DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton, the most recent on a rising record of well being considerations for the AL’s high group. LeMahieu was scratched shortly earlier than first pitch with left wrist discomfort, and Stanton was changed by pinch-hitter Estevan Florial within the seventh as a consequence of proper calf tightness.

LeMahieu had an MRI that got here again clear. Stanton could have an MRI on Wednesday.

Despite all of it, the Yankees pulled this one out in extras.

Baltimore’s Austin Hays hit an RBI groundout within the high of the eleventh off Clarke Schmidt (3-2), including to his solo homer that helped the Orioles erase an early 3-0 deficit.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa scored computerized runner Gleyber Torres – who homered twice – within the backside of the inning to tie it, spoiling Bryan Baker’s bid for his first massive league save.

Marwin Gonzalez adopted with one other single, and Trevino then scorched the profitable hit off Baker (1-2) into the left-field nook.

Torres hit two of the Yankees’ 4 solo homers off starter Bruce Zimmermann, with Anthony Rizzo and Trevino additionally connecting. Meanwhile, Aaron Judge adopted up his two-homer sport Monday by going 0 for five with two strikeouts, two double-play grounders and a Tenth-inning fly caught on the warning monitor.

New York starter Jordan Montgomery cruised into the seventh earlier than permitting Hays’ leadoff homer, which lower the Yankees’ result in 3-2. Montgomery was promptly changed by Michael King, who gave up a go-ahead, three-run homer to ex-Yankee Rougned Odor.

Odor had 4 RBIs and prolonged his hitting streak to 9 video games for Baltimore, which had received 4 of 5.

Schmidt escaped the highest of the Tenth when Trey Mancini’s two-out drive was caught on the warning monitor in middle.

Baltimore shortstop Jorge Mateo threw out computerized runner Aaron Hicks on the plate for the second out within the backside of the Tenth, with rookie catcher Adley Rutschman making use of a textbook tag in his first begin behind the plate at Yankee Stadium. Dillon Tate then struck out Torres.

Orioles reliever Keegan Akin walked two with two outs within the backside of the ninth however struck out Hicks on a excessive fastball, his third punchout of the inning.

Torres’ second drive lower the Orioles’ result in 5-4 within the seventh, and Trevino tied it 4 batters later with an RBI single towards Logan Gillaspie.

New York wasted one other robust begin by Montgomery, winless this season regardless of a 3.30 ERA. Montgomery permitted two runs in six-plus innings, hanging out 5 with 4 hits and no walks allowed.

King entered with a 2.03 ERA even after permitting two runs in his earlier outing towards the White Sox. New York’s bullpen, a energy early within the season, has blown three leads in six video games.

The Yankees additionally added nearer Aroldis Chapman to the injured record Tuesday, and sluggers Joey Gallo and Josh Donaldson stay on the COVID-19 IL. Marwin Gonzalez, who changed LeMahieu at third, was hit by a pitch in the appropriate hand within the seventh however stayed within the sport.

Ramón Urías contributed for Baltimore on either side of the ball an evening after hitting the go-ahead homer off Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. The third baseman made a slick backhand cease to start a first-inning double play towards Judge, then hit a double within the fifth inning off Montgomery that arrange Odor’s RBI groundout.

Rutschman performed his fourth massive league sport. He singled forward of Odor’s homer, struck out twice and lined out to left.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Chapman was added to the 15-day injured record with left Achilles tendinitis. … LeMahieu was set to guide off and play third base, however New York introduced he would not play about 90 minutes earlier than first pitch. … New York activated C Kyle Higashioka from the COVID-19 IL. Gallo has examined detrimental and labored out at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

The Yankees are anticipated to present LHP JP Sears (1-0, 0.00) his first massive league begin Wednesday night time. The 26-year-old has dominated Triple-A this season and pitched two scoreless innings in two reduction appearances for the large membership. Baltimore plans to start out RHP Tyler Wells (1-3, 4.41).