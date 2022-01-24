Journalist Murdered In Mexico, Second In Same City In Less Than A Week

Mexico is without doubt one of the world’s deadliest nations for reporters.

Tijuana, Mexico:

A journalist was killed in Tijuana Sunday, the native prosecutor mentioned, the second media employee murdered in lower than every week within the Mexican metropolis on the US border.

Lourdes Maldonado Lopez was “attacked with a firearm while she was in a vehicle,” mentioned the Baja California state prosecutor’s workplace.

Just a few days in the past, Maldonado received a labor lawsuit towards a tv firm owned by a former governor of Baja California.

Mexico is without doubt one of the world’s deadliest nations for reporters.

On Monday, photojournalist Margarito Martinez was discovered lifeless close to his residence in Tijuana.

The 49-year-old, who specialised in information associated to the police, had a gunshot wound to the top, in accordance with prosecutors.

Authorities have been additionally urged to analyze an assault that led to the dying of one other journalist and social media activist, Jose Luis Gamboa, within the metropolis of Xalapa within the jap state of Veracruz.

Gamboa was taken to the hospital on January 10 after he was stabbed and left mendacity on the road, however his physique was not recognized till Friday.

It was unclear if the killing was associated to his work.

Media rights watchdog Reporters Without Borders often ranks Mexico alongside Afghanistan and Yemen because the world’s most harmful locations for information media.

At least seven journalists have been murdered in Mexico in 2021, in accordance with an AFP rely, though it has not been decided if all of the killings have been linked to their work.

More than 100 reporters have been murdered since 2000 in Mexico and solely a fraction of the crimes have resulted in convictions.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)