Journalist reports in six languages, video wows people

A video of a journalist reporting in six languages has gone every kind of viral on-line. The video has additionally prompted individuals to share a number of appreciative feedback. Just a few additionally expressed their surprise on the reporter’s abilities.

The video was posted on Twitter by the journalist named Philip Crowther on his private Twitter deal with. “Six-language coverage from #Kyiv with @AP_GMS. In this order: English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German,” he wrote whereas posting the video.

The British-German-Luxembourgian journalist, who works for Associated Press (AP), is seen reporting from Ukraine within the video. The clip has captured individuals’s consideration and gone viral with over six million views.

The video, since being shared, has created an enormous buzz on-line. People couldn’t cease commenting how a lot the video impressed them.

“Impressive,” wrote a Twitter person. “Amazing,” posted one other. “Leave some languages for the rest of us,” joked a 3rd. “Your brain is amazing!!!!!!!! I’m curious what language do you dream in?? Bravo!” praised a fourth.

This, nevertheless, isn’t the primary video of the reporter that has impressed individuals. He typically shares completely different movies of his protection of assorted US and international information in several languages. And, his movies typically go away individuals amazed.

What are your ideas on this video?