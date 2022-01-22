‘Journalist’s journalist’: Tributes pour in for the late Poloko Tau | News24

City Press journalist Poloko Tau died every week earlier than his forty second birthday. (Photo: Lucky Nxumalo)

Condolences are pouring in for the late City Press options author, Poloko Tau.

Tau died on Friday at his dwelling in Mmabatho.

His youthful brother confirmed that Tau died every week earlier than his forty second birthday.

“A journalist’s journalist” is how City Press’ editor-in-chief, Mondli Makhanya, described the newspaper’s options author, Poloko Tau.

On Friday afternoon, Tau was discovered lifeless at his dwelling in Mmabatho, Mahikeng, within the North West province.

His dying was confirmed by his youthful brother, Onkemetse Tau.

Onkemetse mentioned the household was devastated by his brother’s sudden dying. He mentioned Tau had died every week earlier than his forty second birthday.

Makhanya mentioned Tau may inform undiscovered, untold tales whereas writing it as humanely as potential.

“… he was also talented in writing about the myriad of challenges to service delivery issues facing most municipalities across the country.

“This isn’t just a loss for the household and City Press. It is a loss for South African journalism. Tau instructed tales that mattered to all. He did so in essentially the most empathetic approach,” mentioned Makhanya.

Such a tragic loss Tau’s family and friends. Our industry is left poorer without him. When you met him on this beat you could not help but be struck by his compassion, kindness and dedication to his craft https://t.co/sBkagqLNZD — Vauldi Carelse (@vauldicarelse) January 22, 2022

Nicki Gules, Tau’s former news editor at City Press, described him as a very talented writer, with a passion for telling the stories of ordinary people.

“Tau was a beautiful colleague and a improbable storyteller. He wrote with nice empathy for individuals and in a approach that introduced the tales to life. He was additionally very dedicated to his work as a journalist,” Gules mentioned.

“There have been many tales that Tau wrote that she remembered years after modifying them. One was his investigation into the multimillion-rand cellular clinic contract that Gupta-linked firm, Mediosa, scored within the North West.

“Tau followed that story relentlessly. Another was his harrowing account of the murder of little Kutlwano Garesape, the six-year-old boy who was tossed in the air and disembowelled by an attacker, who tried to rape his mother as she walked him and his brother to school. Poloko’s story made me weep at my desk,” Gules mentioned.

“Poloko was a devoted son, father and grandfather. His family have lost a pillar, as has City Press,” Gules mentioned.

????. I’ve no phrases, Poloko was such a quiet, heat and good man. He liked his job and at all times regarded for distinctive tales. Condolences to his households and the household of journalism . City Press options author Poloko Tau has handed away https://t.co/Q6Vrmvs8Sq — Mahlatse Mahlase (@hlatseentle) January 21, 2022

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) despatched its condolences to his household, mates and colleagues.

Sanef’s chairperson, Sbu Ngalwa, mentioned: “We are saddened and devastated by Poloko’s passing. He was a talented writer and rare gem, mostly when it came to telling the human story. These were the kind of stories that changed lives and were written emphatically by a journalist not only wanting to write a story, but to write one that would bring change.”

#RIP Poloko Tau. Such a delicate man and a terrific journalist who at all times positioned himself and his work with the individuals – his archive tells the story. Such a shock. https://t.co/EMsCtPNcwy — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) January 22, 2022

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Barbara Creecy expressed her disappointment at Tau’s dying.

He was a part of a workforce of South African journalists that coated the South African delegation on the United Nations Climate Change talks in Glasgow, United Kingdom, in December, the place he interacted extensively with the delegation, which was led by Creecy.

“I am deeply saddened by the unexpected news of his sudden passing and I remember fondly our extensive conversations on climate change and the Just Transition to a low carbon economy and society,” she mentioned.

“His important contribution to the public information debate on matters, such as climate change and sustainable development, will be much missed by government and the fourth estate.”

