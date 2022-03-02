Journalist’s Thread On Sister Facing Racism While Leaving Ukraine

Journalist Bijan Hosseini’s sister made an 108-hour journey to succeed in Poland

As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, bombing main cities like Kharkiv, CNN journalist Bijan Hosseini has described what he calls his sister’s unimaginable 108-hour journey to succeed in Poland, dealing with “racism”, accidents and sub-zero temperatures.

“During her escape she experienced racism, injuries, freezing temps and sleep deprivation. Her story is only one of the hundreds of thousands of people trying to get out,” he wrote in a Twitter thread posted on Tuesday.

The journalist stated his sister is adopted, and from Sierra Leone, and this performed a big function in prolonging her exit.

At the border with Poland, separate traces have been fashioned – one for the white individuals and the opposite for everybody else – he stated, including that his sister confronted the racist therapy that hundreds of others have reported at borders, bus and prepare stations throughout Ukraine.

My sister was trapped in #Ukraine. This is a thread about her unimaginable journey to succeed in #Poland. During her escape she skilled #racism, accidents, freezing temps and sleep deprivation. Her story is just one of many lots of of hundreds of individuals attempting to get out. — Bijan Hosseini (@BijanCNN) March 1, 2022

Mr Hosseini’s sister was staying in Kyiv when the battle broke out. She tried to go away along with her pals however “cars were at a standstill” from the capital to Lviv, a metropolis in west Ukraine near Poland’s border.

“They managed to find a driver who said he could take them to Dnipro (a city in east Ukraine near Russia’s border). From there they hoped to get a bus or train to Lviv. The driver charged them $700 for a 7-hour journey,” wrote Mr Hosseini, depicting it on a map.

On arriving in Dnipro, they realised that buses and trains weren’t operating, so that they begged the driving force to take them to Lyiv. He agreed to take action, for $1,500 extra.

“They piled in a small sedan. Eight of them, including a 13-month-old baby. Ready for their 15-hour journey back west,” he wrote, sharing a video of the group packed within the automotive.

On reaching Lviv, the driving force stated he would proceed and get them to the border. But he apparently modified his thoughts after 30 hours on the street, and stated he had to return to Kyiv, in response to the journalist. “My sister and her friends had to leave the car and attempt to reach the border on foot,” he stated, sharing a video of the group strolling with their luggage and belongings.

“After walking 10 hours in freezing temperatures, they decided to leave their belongings behind to lighten the load,” wrote Mr Hosseini.

“When they arrived to the border they were not let in. Two lines were formed. One for white people, the other for everyone else. Only Ukrainians were being let over the border. Thousands of people were forced to sleep outside in the cold. Fires were started to keep people warm,” he stated.

His sister fainted the following morning, exhausted from all of the strolling, with out correct sleep or meals in days. An ambulance picked her up on the border and drove her 4 miles again east.

After leaving the hospital, they obtained a trip again to Lviv and hoped to get a bus ticket out. What was presupposed to be a 2:30 bus journey from Lviv to Przemysl in Poland, took 24 hours.

“Once the bus finally made it to the border (the same border she was at two days before) someone announced that ‘all blacks’ needed to get off. My sister and her friends, bravely, refused to get off,” he stated.

“They were met with the same racist treatment that thousands of others have reported at borders, bus and train stations across the country.”

After sitting on the border for 5 hours, they have been lastly allowed to cross on the finish of a four-and-a-half-day or 108-hour journey.

“My sister is lucky. She’s safe, in a hotel where she was finally able to shower and sleep in a bed. There are still thousands of people in her shoes trapped on the other side. More than half a million refugees have fled Ukraine, during the Russian invasion, according to the UN,” Mr Hosseini tweeted.