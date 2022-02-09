Journeymen Fourie, Harris like ‘red wine’ as rejuvenated Stormers eye continued improvement | Sport

The Stormers are the shape South African staff within the United Rugby Championship.

Veterans Brok Harris and Deon Fourie have been very good in opposition to the Sharks this previous weekend.

Despite being 35, Fourie has not given up on representing the Springboks.

The Stormers are having fun with a resurgence below coach John Dobson, successful two and drawing one in every of their three United Rugby Championship (URC) matches in 2022.

Victories at Loftus in opposition to the Bulls and in Cape Town in opposition to the Sharks got here both facet of a attract Durban, and immediately, the Stormers are tenth on the match log because the top-placed South African franchise.

Much of the speak has centred across the type of flyhalf Manie Libbok, who has in the end given the Stormers some purpose for encouragement in that all-important division, however the work achieved within the forwards has additionally gone a good distance in direction of giving the Capetonians the injection of positivity they wanted.

At the guts of that dominant show this previous weekend, the place the Stormers have been full worth for his or her 20-10 win over the Sharks, the 2 veterans in blue put in very good performances.

Brok Harris (36), enjoying his one hundredth match for the union, helped the hosts to scrum dominance, whereas 35-year-old Deon Fourie was named man-of-the-match for his distinctive outing within the No 6 jersey the place arduous hits, working and precision and efficacy on the bottom have been hallmarks of his recreation.

Harris, who left the Stormers in 2014 to affix Gwent Dragons earlier than returning final 12 months, notched up his one hundredth cap for his house union on Saturday.

Fourie, in the meantime, additionally began his senior skilled profession at Western Province again in 2006 as a hooker, earlier than a transfer abroad noticed him spend seven years in France between Lyon and Grenoble.

During that interval, he advanced right into a unfastened ahead, and upon his return to Cape Town and within the absence of the injured Evan Roos, he’s rising as a participant key to the Stormers trigger.

“It’s almost a similar position, except for the scrumming and the lineout, but I think these days the games are so fast and loose that your hooker should be your fourth lose forward,” Fourie mentioned on Tuesday, backing his potential to play hooker once more ought to that be required.

“I was disappointed with my last performance against the Sharks in Durban (two weekends ago) where I got a bit hot under the collar (Fourie was yellow-carded), and I wanted to bring a positive performance to the team.

“My focus was simply to deliver again what I’m good at, and, thankfully, that occurred this weekend.”

Stormers forwards coach Rito Hlungwani, who played with both Fourie and Harris during their first stints at WP, praised both veterans.

“It’s good to have Deon nonetheless enjoying and the expertise he brings. He’s performed for quite a lot of groups right here and in France, and it is good to have an additional one that may also help hold the requirements up at coaching. The guys get pleasure from having him round. He would not simply speak, he additionally places within the work,” said Hlungwani.

“It’s virtually like crimson wine; these guys are simply getting higher with age.

“There are times when the coaches can’t be on the field, but to have someone highly experienced like Brok and Deon is like having an extra coach on the field. They know how to keep the guys calm.

“We’re actually benefitting from having these two guys in our staff at present.”

Fourie said it was a “large milestone” for Harris to earn 100 caps, and he said he would like to replicate that achievement (he needs 10 more caps), but that is not where his ambitions end.

It might seem unlikely at this late stage of his career, but if Fourie continues to deliver as he did against the Sharks on Saturday, then why shouldn’t he back himself to enter the Springbok conversation again?

“The dream is at all times to put on that inexperienced and gold. It will at all times be a privilege and honour to signify your nation, and that dream hasn’t left. If it occurs, it occurs, and I’ll seize it with each palms if it comes,” he said.

“There are a hell of a number of good younger gamers on the market, so it will be robust.”

The Stormers are subsequent in motion once they journey to Ellis Park to tackle the Lions on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 15:00.