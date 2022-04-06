JSC interviews: Candidate says appointment should be based on judicial contribution, not race or gender | News24

The JSC is interviewing 5 candidates to fill two spots on the Constitutional Court.

A decide contends the potential judicial contribution of candidates ought to trump race and gender issues.

The Constitutional Court at the moment has no white everlasting justices.

Judge Owen Rogers – certainly one of three white male judges vying for an appointment on the Constitutional Court – says it’s time for the potential judicial contribution of candidates to trump race and gender issues.

He mentioned this was as a result of the apex court docket (the place the president of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Mandisa Maya, is anticipated to be appointed as deputy chief justice) at the moment consists of 9 black justices and 4 feminine ones.

On Tuesday, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) interviewed the 5 candidates to fill two spots on the Constitutional Court.

Once the interviews are performed, the JSC will current President Cyril Ramaphosa with three names greater than the variety of vacancies on the apex court docket for his consideration. This means all 5 candidates’ names might be despatched to the president.

No white justices are serving completely on the Constitutional Court, whereas the 5 candidates interviewed embrace three white males.

During his interview, Rogers mentioned that, given the court docket’s present composition, the exact make-up (demographic) of the 2 candidates chosen makes an immaterial distinction.

“The Constitutional Court is a small court. It is very important, but only has 11 people. It’s the apex court. I always think that judicial excellence, coupled with the commitment to constitutional values, should be the most important criteria.

“I simply assume {that a} court docket of 11 justices is just too small and, on this case, too vital to permit something alongside the traces of a quota to find out who goes onto it,” he said.

“As a private view, in a court docket the place there are solely 11 folks, the flexibility to get a broad illustration is compromised since you solely have 11 folks and positions to work with, and you might be working in a court docket which is the apex court docket the place I do not assume folks would usually disagree that you’d need your finest judges in that court docket.”

AS IT HAPPENED | Fannie Masemola named new police commissioner

In an attempt to clarify Rogers’ views, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked whether a court, which consisted of only men or only one race, would be acceptable; to which Rogers replied no.

Transformation agendas

Another candidate – advocate and former judge Alan Dodson – who is also white, used the demographic makeup of the apex court to say his appointment would not be a negative one.

“I do not assume my appointment, at this time limit, given the demographic make-up of the Constitutional Court, could be a damaging issue, provided that, frankly, there are not any white members serving on the Constitutional Court… If something, I’d respectfully recommend that it might function as a constructive one,” Dodson said.

A JSC commissioner, Julius Malema, asked Dodson whether his appointment would advance any transformation agendas.

Dodson responded: “Yes, and the rationale I say that’s as a result of I settle for and undertake, and have at all times accepted and adopted the transformational ethos of the Constitution. Suppose you may have a decide that accepts and adopts the ethos of the Constitution and a transformational method to constitutionalism. In that case, it’s going to be mirrored within the judgments they hand down.”

The other candidates are acting Justice David Unterhalter, Judge Mahube Molemela and Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane.

Kathree-Setiloane also spoke about the demographic makeup of the court, saying, as a female judge, she would add to diversity in the court.

“The Constitutional Court includes of 5 male judges and three feminine judges. In the final spherical of interviews, the president, and that’s his prerogative, appointed two male judges to the ConCourt. The Constitution makes it fairly clear the judiciary must be reworked, and there’s a want for the courts to mirror the gender and race composition.

“I am a woman judge, and it is important for the courts to be equipped with more women judges,” mentioned Kathree-Setiloane.

“It is very important not to pay lip service to the issue of gender, but to make appointments of strong, competent women. You don’t appoint women because they are women and for the sake of being women. You appoint women who are competent, who are skilled in a particular area of law, and are committed to the objectives of the Constitution.”

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.