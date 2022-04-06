JSC interviews: I made a regrettable error, says ConCourt justice candidate | News24

The JSC, below the management of newly appointed Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, has interviewed 5 candidates for 2 vacancies on the Constitutional Court.

During the interviews on Tuesday, Acting Justice David Unterhalter admitted he erred when he dominated on a case within the ConCourt that he had dismissed within the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Unterhalter stated it was regrettable, but it surely didn’t have an effect on the result of the case when it went earlier than the ConCourt.

Acting Justice David Unterhalter has apologised and admitted he erred when he dominated on an attraction whereas appearing within the Constitutional Court that he had dismissed within the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

On Tuesday, Unterhalter was the ultimate candidate to be interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to fill two vacant spots on the apex courtroom the place he has acted prior to now.

During his interview, commissioner Mvuzo Notyesi requested him what ought to a choose do if that they had acted within the SCA and dismissed an attraction software and that very same case got here earlier than them whereas they have been serving within the ConCourt.

Unterhalter replied the choose must recuse themselves.

Notyesi then introduced two courtroom orders to the fee’s consideration a couple of case the place Unterhalter dismissed a particular depart to attraction case involving Eskom on the SCA in August. An attraction was filed to the ConCourt this 12 months and was later dismissed and not using a listening to. Unterhalter was one of many justices who dismissed the case.

The fee broke for half-hour to present Unterhalter the chance to entry his ConCourt emails to trace if and the way it was concerned within the case.

When the fee resumed, he stated an error was made.

“My concurrence is correctly reflected in the order I have been given. I recall joining in respect of the dismissal of the application for leave to appeal, so it is certainly the case that I was not in a position to determine the application for leave to appeal before the Constitutional Court, having refused the petition in the Supreme Court of Appeal. I can only say that it was an error. I did not recall that I had sat on the petition.

While, of course, I take responsibility for my failure to notice this, it appears to be an error that was made by everybody. It is regrettable, but I think there is little to be said about it except for that it was a regrettable error as these things happen occasionally, and one will endeavour not to repeat an error of this kind.

Unterhalter elaborated, saying none of the justices or court clerks had picked up on the error.

Commissioner Julius Malema said Unterhalter was making excuses for his error.

“I might anticipate, and it is not just for the choose earlier than us it signifies that on this matter 11 judges didn’t see that you simply sat on this matter. I’m not a lawyer, however I might anticipate that when an attraction is made, the upper courtroom would need to familiarise your self with who heard the issues, what are the problems and all of that.

“That is why in the judgment, your names are there. That means all the 11 judges in an application for leave to appeal did not see that the judge who is going to hear this matter has actually heard this matter,” stated Malema.

Unterhalter additionally contended his participation within the ConCourt ruling didn’t have an effect on the result as a result of the opposite justices who dominated on the case additionally dismissed it with out his affect.

Malema hit again, saying it was not solely in regards to the end result of the judgment but in addition the precept of judges recusing themselves.

You have apologised to us, however earlier than you apologise to us and to the nation, you make some kind of remarks that recommend that you simply need to justify that motion since you say that your participation wouldn’t have made that judgment in another way, and that’s not our argument.

“Our argument is that it doesn’t matter that the majority would’ve still ruled the way they did, but it doesn’t help to improve and enhance the image of the judiciary if the person who heard this matter before still goes and sits on a higher structure to hear the appeal he dismissed before,” he stated.

Newly appointed Chief Justice Raymond Zondo stated the ConCourt would possibly want to contemplate making it a requirement that in an software for depart to attraction, the applying ought to prominently record all of the judges who had something to do with the case.