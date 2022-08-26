JSE fines ex-Steinhoff CFO Ben la Grange R2m for processing bogus invoice | Fin24

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange has disqualified Steinhoff’s former Chief Financial Officer Ben la Grange from performing as an organization director for 10 years and fined him a complete of R2 million for “failing to fulfil his duties and responsibilities” with “due care and skill”.

La Grange, who served as CFO beneath the group’s former head Markus Jooste, was discovered to have processed a handwritten bill for €23.5 million (about R376 million on the time) handed to him by Markus Jooste in 2016, that the JSE discovered was fictitious.

“There was no actual transaction nor any legitimate commercial reason that supported the information or calculations contained in the handwritten document,” it stated.

The JSE discovered that La Grange, who stated he was not conscious on the time that the bill was false, ought to have tried tougher to test if it was real.

“La Grange ought to have known, that due to the numerous accounting irregularities, Steinhoff’s previously published financial information failed to comply with International Financial Reporting Standards and was incorrect, false and misleading in material respects,” stated the JSE.

It seems the advantageous could have been larger had La Grange not been “unwavering” in his co-operation with the JSE’s investigation, together with offering disclosures that assisted the JSE in its investigation in opposition to Steinhoff.

The JSE stated that its “investigation into the conduct of other individuals that presided at the company during the periods in question and who were bound by the listings requirements is ongoing.”