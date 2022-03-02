JSW Steel, JSPL, BALCO Among Bidders For 11 Coal Mines

JSW Steel, JSPL and BALCO have been amongst main corporations which put of their bids for coal mines

New Delhi:

JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL) and Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (BALCO) have been among the many main corporations which put of their bids for 11 coal mines on Wednesday.

In all, 21 entities entered their bids within the newest public sale of coal mines. A complete of 26 bids have been obtained for the public sale of coal mines beneath the fourth tranche of sale of coal, the coal ministry mentioned in an announcement.

Five of the 11 coal mines placed on public sale obtained single bids.

The Gare Palma IV/6 mine in Chhattisgarh obtained a most of eight bids.

The mine was initially allotted collectively to JSPL and Malwa Sponge Iron Ltd in January 2006 to satisfy the coal requirement of their respective sponge iron vegetation in close by Raigarh and Taraimal districts, respectively. However, the allocations, together with others, have been cancelled by the Supreme Court 2014.

Utkal B1 & B2 mines in Odisha obtained six bids, whereas Chinora in Maharashtra received 4 and three bids got here in for Rabodih OCP in Jharkhand.

“The process of 4th tranche of the auction of coal mines for sale of coal was launched on December 16, 2021. The last date of submission of the technical bid was February 28, 2022,” the assertion mentioned, including the bids have been opened on Wednesday.

It mentioned a complete of 26 bids have been obtained towards 11 coal mines.

“Two or more bids have been received for five coal mines. JSW Steel, JSPL, Shyman Metalics & Energy Limited, Mahanadi Mines and Minerals Private Limited and Sarda Mines Private Limited bid for two mines each, while BALCO, BS Ispat, Sarda Energy & Mineral Limited and Rungta Sons Private Limited were among the firms that put in single bids,” the assertion mentioned.