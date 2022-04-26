Judge Denies Dismissal Motion, Sets Trial Date For Former MPD Officer Brian Cummings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A decide has set a trial date for the previous Minneapolis police officer charged in connection to the high-speed collision that killed Leneal Frazier final 12 months.

Brian Cummings’ trial will start Sept. 19, in response to court docket paperwork filed on Monday. The decide additionally denied a movement by Cummings’ attorneys to dismiss the charges against him.

Cummings faces second-degree manslaughter and prison vehicular murder expenses within the lethal crash. He pleaded not responsible in December.

The criticism says Cummings was in pursuit of a stolen car in north Minneapolis on July 6, 2021 when his marked squad automobile slammed into the motive force’s aspect of Frazier’s Jeep at practically 80 mph. Before the crash, Cummings was following the stolen car at excessive speeds “at or approaching 100 mph” via quite a few cease indicators, pink lights, and partially obstructed intersections.

In her ruling, Judge Tamara Garcia stated “because the complaint establishes a reasonable probability that Mr. Cummings committed the alleged crimes, the motion is denied.”

Cummings’ attorneys additionally argued for dismissal on the grounds of “selective prosecution,” as a result of he “is the first police officer to be prosecuted for a vehicular pursuit ending in the death of a civilian,” court docket paperwork state.

Garcia dominated that Cummings “has presented no evidence on the discrimination element.”

Cummings is now not employed by the Minneapolis Police Department.

Frazier, 40, was a father of 5 and the uncle of Darnella Frazier, {the teenager} who filmed the viral video of George Floyd’s demise.