Judge Finds Tesla Liable To Black Former Worker Who Alleged Bias, But Slashes Payout

A emblem of the electrical automobile maker Tesla is seen close to a procuring advanced in Beijing

A federal decide mentioned on Wednesday Tesla Inc was liable to a Black elevator operator who mentioned the electrical automobile firm ignored racial abuse on the manufacturing facility the place he labored, however lowered an almost $137 million jury award to $15 million.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco dominated after jurors final October discovered that Tesla subjected Owen Diaz to a hostile atmosphere at Tesla’s manufacturing facility in Fremont, California by permitting and failing to cease the racism he confronted.

Diaz, who labored on the plant for 9 months in 2015 and 2016, mentioned different workers used racist slurs when chatting with him, and scrawled swastikas and slurs together with the “N-word” on toilet partitions. He additionally mentioned one supervisor drew a racist caricature close to his workstation.

In a 43-page determination, Orrick mentioned the proof amply supported the jury’s discovering Tesla accountable for the “profound” emotional hurt Diaz suffered and the “often inadequate” disciplinary steps the corporate took.

But the decide lowered Diaz’s compensatory damages to $1.5 million from the “excessive” $6.9 million that the jury awarded, and lowered punitive damages to $13.5 million from the “unconstitutionally large” $130 million jury award.

Bernard Alexander, a lawyer for Diaz, in an interview mentioned his consumer plans to enchantment the lowered damages award.

“We’re pleased that the court upheld the jury’s finding that Tesla’s conduct was absolutely reprehensible,” Alexander mentioned.

“The award of $15 million is substantial but does not come close to reflecting the harm caused to Mr. Diaz, or the reprehensibility of Tesla’s conduct,” he added.

Tesla and its legal professionals didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark. The firm had sought to restrict compensatory and punitive damages to $300,000 every.

Led by billionaire Elon Musk, Tesla faces comparable claims in different lawsuits.

In one such case, California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing alleged in February that Black staff on the Fremont plant endured fixed harassment, however noticed their complaints ignored.

Tesla beforehand known as that lawsuit misguided, and mentioned it has adopted insurance policies to stop and punish racist conduct.

Compensatory damages are supposed to cowl precise losses, whereas punitive damages are supposed to punish and deter violations.

Under U.S. Supreme Court precedent, punitive damages usually needs to be lower than 10 occasions compensatory damages.

Legal specialists had known as Diaz’s unique $137 million award one of many largest for a single plaintiff alleging office discrimination.

The case is Diaz v Tesla Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 17-06748.

