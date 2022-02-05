Judge halts Virginia governor’s opt-out school mask order — for now

toggle caption Steve Helber/AP file photograph

RICHMOND, Va. — A decide on Friday briefly halted Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s government order that sought to permit mother and father to choose out of classroom masks mandates for his or her youngsters however had been met with resistance from some college districts.

Arlington Circuit Court Judge Louise DiMatteo dominated in favor of seven college boards that filed a lawsuit difficult the governor’s order, one of many first actions Youngkin took after his inauguration Jan. 15. Her momentary restraining order means masks mandates put in place by college boards could stay, no less than for now.

The decide discovered that the one concern earlier than the courtroom was whether or not Youngkin, by his emergency powers, can override the choice of native college boards delegated to them underneath a 2021 state legislation that required boards to supply in-person instruction in a method that adheres to federal COVID-19 mitigation methods “to the maximum extent practicable.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends common masking, no matter vaccination standing.

“On this pivotal point, the Court concludes that the Governor cannot” override native college officers, the decide wrote in her ruling.

DiMatteo mentioned that whereas the case is pending in courtroom, there seems to be a profit to conserving the present polices of common masks mandates in place.

“Keeping rules in place that have been established over the school year helps children, families and staff understand how they may be impacted during the pandemic. Without a restraining order, children and staff would have to reassess certain health conditions they believe are impacted by a mask policy (any mask policy), having relied upon a universal mask mandate implemented by the School Boards,” DiMatteo wrote in her ruling.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Jason Miyares mentioned he’ll attraction the ruling.

Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter mentioned in a press release that the choice was simply step one within the judicial course of. “The governor will never stop fighting for parents’ ability to choose what is best for their children,” she mentioned.

The college boards mentioned in a joint assertion that the decide’s order protects “the health and well-being of all students and staff and reaffirms the constitutional right of Virginia’s local school boards to enact policy at the local level.”

The college boards that sued have been: Alexandria, Arlington County, Fairfax County, Falls Church, Hampton, Prince William County and Richmond. They collectively serve over 350,000 college students.

Youngkin, who campaigned closely on schooling points and had lengthy mentioned he opposed masks mandates, signed the order inside hours of taking the oath of workplace. It took impact Jan. 24.

Districts throughout the state took numerous approaches to the governor’s order, with many telling college students masks have been nonetheless required, regardless of the governor’s order. Others dropped their mandates.

The Arlington lawsuit was one in every of a number of associated to Youngkin’s government order however the first to go earlier than a decide.

A bunch of Chesapeake mother and father challenged the order in entrance of the Virginia Supreme Court, and oldsters of youngsters with disabilities have filed a federal lawsuit. Another case was filed in Loudoun County towards the varsity board and in assist of the governor’s order.

Fairfax County Public Schools Board Chair Stella Pekarsky mentioned in an interview that the uncertainty of the previous couple of weeks have been tough for households, the overwhelming majority of whom opted to have their youngsters observe the district’s masking coverage.

“We are hopeful this will be permanent,” she mentioned.