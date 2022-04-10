Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Gets Advice from ‘S.N.L.’

History was made earlier this week when Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed by the Senate on Thursday, making her the primary Black lady to develop into a Justice of the Supreme Court.

And, although it was not fairly as monumental in scale, a “Saturday Night Live” sketch commemorated this achievement, imagining Jackson (as performed by Ego Nwodim) getting ready for a celebratory speech as she consulted with President Biden (James Austin Johnson) on the White House.

Johnson, as Biden, gave himself a pat on the again: “I made a campaign promise to put a Black woman on the court, and I did it,” he mentioned. “So that’s one campaign promise down and only 74 to go.”

Nwodim, as Jackson, defined that she was joyful to do her half to make sure her affirmation: “Work twice as hard as a white man my entire life, and then spend a week listening to Ted Cruz call me a pedophile,” she mentioned.