Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Gets Advice from ‘S.N.L.’
History was made earlier this week when Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed by the Senate on Thursday, making her the primary Black lady to develop into a Justice of the Supreme Court.
And, although it was not fairly as monumental in scale, a “Saturday Night Live” sketch commemorated this achievement, imagining Jackson (as performed by Ego Nwodim) getting ready for a celebratory speech as she consulted with President Biden (James Austin Johnson) on the White House.
Johnson, as Biden, gave himself a pat on the again: “I made a campaign promise to put a Black woman on the court, and I did it,” he mentioned. “So that’s one campaign promise down and only 74 to go.”
Nwodim, as Jackson, defined that she was joyful to do her half to make sure her affirmation: “Work twice as hard as a white man my entire life, and then spend a week listening to Ted Cruz call me a pedophile,” she mentioned.
As he exited, Johnson gave her some phrases of encouragement. “Take a moment in this room,” he mentioned. “Feel the weight of history. Sometimes I like to imagine talking to all the great Americans who came before me.”
Reflecting on this recommendation, Nwodim requested herself, “Who would I want to talk to?”
So saying, she was joined by Kate McKinnon, who returned to her recurring role because the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and supplied Nwodim some steering.
“Here’s my advice,” McKinnon mentioned. “Always label your lunches. A lot of those other justices, they got sticky fingers.” Also, she mentioned, “If you’re anything like me, white ladies are going to start wearing buttons of your face like an ‘I voted’ sticker. It’s freaky but they mean well.”
Next, Kenan Thompson entered as Justice Thurgood Marshall. Reflecting on his time on the forefront of the civil rights motion, Thompson mentioned, “I was there when people of color in this country came together with one voice and said enough is enough. And then white folks said, we’ll think about it.”
Even so, Thompson instructed Nwodim not to surrender on democracy. “I mean, I was the first Black Supreme Court justice,” he mentioned. “You must be, what, the 10th? The 20th?
Nwodim replied, “No, just the third.”
“No further questions your honor,” Thompson hurriedly replied.
Punkie Johnson, who appeared as Harriet Tubman, grew suspicious when she discovered from Nwodim that she’d be serving a lifetime appointment: “Don’t like that,” Johnson mentioned. “Sounds like a trap.”
When Nwodim assured her it wasn’t, Johnson answered, “OK, but if it is, light two candles and meet me in the farmhouse at midnight.”
Chris Redd entered as Jackie Robinson to present Nwodim additional encouragement.
“Let me tell you, being the first is kind of fun,” he mentioned. “Yeah. It’s fun. Here’s my advice: Watch out for batteries. You will get so many batteries thrown at you.”
Nwodim corrected Redd, who mistakenly believed she’d be paid extra money than knowledgeable athlete. “I wish,” she mentioned. “Baseball players today average about $4 million a year.”
“Oh, excuse me for a second,” mentioned Redd, who then emitted a primal scream into his baseball glove. He caught his breath and added, “Thank you. I’ve been holding that in since 1947.”
Opening Monologue of the Week
How lengthy has it been since Jake Gyllenhaal final hosted “Saturday Night Live”? As the actor defined in his opening monologue, he made his solely different look as an “S.N.L.” host again in 2007.
“You know how long ago that was?” he requested. “That was like 400 Marvel movies ago.”
For that previous monologue, Gyllenhaal had wearing drag and carried out “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” from the musical “Dreamgirls.” He made clear those self same antics most likely wouldn’t fly in 2022, however he did sing once more — this time, a barely altered model of “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” a Jim Steinman rock opus popularized by Celine Dion.
Weekend Update Jokes of the Week
Over on the Weekend Update desk, the anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che continued to riff on Judge Jackson’s affirmation course of.
Jost started:
The Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson, making her the primary Black lady to serve on the Supreme Court. “I’ll drink to that,” mentioned Brett Kavanaugh. Justice Jackson was honored Friday at a White House ceremony and mentioned, “We have come a long way toward perfecting our Union.” Which is a direct quote from Ben Affleck’s proposal to J. Lo. Republican Senator Tom Cotton, who desires everybody to chill it with the lengthy neck jokes, mentioned he believes Supreme Court Justice Jackson would have defended the Nazis. Worse, he meant it as a praise.
Che continued:
Senator Mitch McConnell, seen right here watching the Oscars in memoriam bundle, reportedly mentioned that his no vote on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination was not based mostly on race or gender, however on Ketanji’s refusal to reply his query: Can I contact your hair?
The presence of Willow Smith on “S.N.L.” this weekend — she joined the musical visitor Camila Cabello in one in all her performances — didn’t dissuade Weekend Update from persevering with to take intention on the Oscars exploits of her father, Will Smith.
Sanity Preserver of the Week
In a broadcast that included a sketch casting a number of performers as anthropomorphic flowers (and Bowen Yang as one very aggressive bee), and one other that noticed Sarah Sherman taking part in the murderous horror-movie doll Chucky as an workplace employee, we had been grateful for the respite of a dependable game-show parody.
This one — hosted by Thompson, in fact — doesn’t instantly clarify why it’s known as “Why’d You Like It?” But as its unwitting contestants (Gyllenhaal, Redd and Chloe Fineman) uncover, it’s a quiz present asking them why they preferred sure Instagram posts. To their chagrin, there’s solely ever one appropriate reply. (It’s as a result of they need to have intercourse with the individuals who made the posts.)