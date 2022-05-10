Judge Lebogang Modiba named new president of Special Tribunal | News24

Judge Lebogang Modiba has been named the brand new president of the Special Tribunal, efficient from 1 May 2022.

Modiba takes over from Judge Mlindelwa Gidfonia Makhanya who has retired.

In addition, two judges of the Free State High Court had been named extra members.

Judge Lebogang Modiba has been named the brand new president of the Special Tribunal, efficient from 1 May 2022.

Modiba takes over the reins from Judge Mlindelwa Gidfonia Makhanya, who has since retired, the Special Tribunal stated in an announcement on Monday.

In addition, two High Court judges of the Free State Division, Soma Naidoo and Johannes Daffue, have been appointed as new extra members.

This in keeping with a proclamation signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, which acknowledged:

I hereby, below Section 7[1], [2] and [3][4] and [5] of the Special Investigating Unit and the Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, [Act 74 of 1996], after session with the Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa and with impact from 1 May 2022: appoint Madam Judge Lebogang Modiba as president of the Special Tribunal [and] as extra members of the Special Tribunal, Mr. Judge Johannes Dauffe and Madam Judge Soma Naidoo, [of the] Free State Division of the High Court.

READ | Four women nominated for Gauteng judge positions

Modiba, a Gauteng High Court decide lately appointed to the Electoral Court, has been a member of the Tribunal since 2019.

According to her bio on Judges Matter, she loved an illustrious profession as an legal professional.

Modiba has labored for the Office of the State Attorney and, later, the Women’s Legal Centre, specializing in human rights litigation.

She holds a B.Proc diploma from Wits University, an LLM (Human Rights and Constitutional Practice) from the University of Pretoria, and a Masters in Public Administration from Harvard University, which she earned on an Edward Mason Fellowship on the Harvard Kennedy School in 2005.

According to the Tribunal, Dauffe and Naidoo changed Judge Billy Mothle, who has since been appointed to the Supreme Court of Appeal, retired Western Cape High Court Judge Siraj Desai, who’s now the Legal Ombud, and Judge David van Zyl who’s specializing in as his position because the Deputy Judge President of the Eastern Cape Provincial Division.

“The Special Tribunal member-judges who have been retained are judges Thina Siwendu, Kantharuby Pillay and Johannes Willem Eksteen,” Tribunal spokesperson Selby Makgotho stated.