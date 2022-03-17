Judge lifts lid on Trad’s sensitive bid to keep CCC report secret
The former Labor South Brisbane MP and highly effective Left faction member additionally declared her respect for the authorized course of and intention to keep away from prejudicing that by not commenting on the matter “before it had been heard and decided in full by the court”.
Now-LNP Opposition deputy chief Jarrod Bleijie revealed particulars of Ms Trad’s effort to dam the discharge of a corruption probe into her alleged position within the recruitment of a senior Treasury official during the last parliamentary sitting, citing a “number of sources”.
The allegations had been first raised by the LNP in July 2020 and associated to what had been stated to be a whistleblower grievance after the unbiased recruitment course of for the position of underneath treasurer the 12 months prior had initially chosen former Commonwealth Bank govt Leon Allen.
Frankie Carroll was awarded the place, then moved out of the position within days of Ms Trad’s 2020 cabinet resignation after the CCC launched a separate investigation into her alleged position within the appointment of a school principal in her electorate. Mr Allen was finally appointed to the position in September final 12 months.
“This investigation has in fact being completed by the Crime and Corruption Commission and is ready for tabling in Parliament,” Mr Bleijie advised Parliament. “The only thing stopping this … is Jackie Trad.”
Mr Bleijie stated he had been advised that court docket was delaying any determination on the matter till the Court of Appeal made its determination on an try by former Public Trustee and Labor identification Peter Carne to block the release of a separate CCC report detailing allegations in opposition to him.
The 2019 recruitment course of had overseen by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s then-director normal Dave Stewart, now the state’s Agent-General for the United Kingdom, who “may have launched similar action as Jackie Trad or joined Jackie Trad’s application”, Mr Bleijie stated.
Speaking in Parliament the next day, Ms Fentiman had excoriated Mr Bleijie because the “most unprofessional and unknowledgeable person to hold the office [of Attorney-General] in Queensland’s history” for feedback calling on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to intervene.
Mr Stewart has been approached for remark. Initially approached for remark final month, Ms Trad had cited element of the non-publication order and directed this masthead to her lawyer.
While clearing Ms Trad in two earlier probes earlier than her 2020 election loss, the CCC made various recommendations and public comments in makes an attempt to make sure these conditions weren’t repeated.
