Judge lifts lid on Trad’s sensitive bid to keep CCC report secret

The former Labor South Brisbane MP and highly effective Left faction member additionally declared her respect for the authorized course of and intention to keep away from prejudicing that by not commenting on the matter “before it had been heard and decided in full by the court”.

Now-LNP Opposition deputy chief Jarrod Bleijie revealed particulars of Ms Trad’s effort to dam the discharge of a corruption probe into her alleged position within the recruitment of a senior Treasury official during the last parliamentary sitting, citing a “number of sources”.

The allegations had been first raised by the LNP in July 2020 and associated to what had been stated to be a whistleblower grievance after the unbiased recruitment course of for the position of underneath treasurer the 12 months prior had initially chosen former Commonwealth Bank govt Leon Allen.

Frankie Carroll was awarded the place, then moved out of the position within days of Ms Trad’s 2020 cabinet resignation after the CCC launched a separate investigation into her alleged position within the appointment of a school principal in her electorate. Mr Allen was finally appointed to the position in September final 12 months.