Judge sanctions MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for ‘frivolous’ election lawsuit

A U.S. district decide ordered MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to pay a few of voting machine firm Smartmatic’s court docket prices and costs, saying in a ruling on Thursday that a few of Lindell’s claims in opposition to Smartmatic fall “on the frivolous side of the line.”

“The Court agrees with Smartmatic that Lindell has asserted at least some groundless claims,” U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols wrote in his ruling.

“In particular, the Court concludes that at the very least Lindell’s claim against Smartmatic under the Support or Advocacy Clause falls on the frivolous side of the line (other claims do too). As a result, the Court orders Lindell and his previous counsel to pay some of the fees and costs Smartmatic has incurred defending itself and moving for sanctions,” he added.

Nichols additionally granted motions from Smartmatic, Dominion Voting Systems and Hamilton Place to dismiss the lawsuits in opposition to them.

“Whatever the judge thinks, that’s his opinion,” Lindell told Bloomberg Law in a telephone name. “I’ve got lawyers doing more important things like removing these machines from every state.”

He advised the information outlet he would decide over whether or not he would enchantment the ruling later.

The Hill has reached out to an lawyer for Lindell for remark.

The growth comes as Smartmatic sued Lindell, an ally of former President Trump, earlier this yr, alleging that the MyPillow government lied in regards to the voting machine firm concerning the 2020 election.

“Mr. Lindell’s message was as dangerous as it was factually inaccurate. Mr. Lindell told people that Smartmatic stole the 2020 U.S. election. He told people that Smartmatic’s election technology, hardware, and software were hacked by China and other foreign countries,” in line with Smartmatic’s lawsuit.

“He told people that Smartmatic election technology, hardware, and software were developed for the sole purpose of stealing foreign elections by switching votes. And he told people that Smartmatic deployed its election technology, hardware, and software to do just that in the 2020 U.S. election. All lies.”

Lindell, who additionally faces a lawsuit from Dominion, sued each firms for defamation. Those circumstances have each been dismissed.

