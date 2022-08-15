Judge: Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal choose on Monday stated U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham should testify earlier than a special grand jury in Atlanta that’s investigating whether or not former President Donald Trump and his allies broke any legal guidelines whereas making an attempt to overturn his slender 2020 common election loss within the state.

Attorneys for Graham, R-S.C., had argued that his place as a U.S. senator supplied him immunity from having to look earlier than the investigative panel and requested the choose to quash his subpoena. But U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May wrote in an order Monday that immunities associated to his position as a senator don’t defend him on this case, and he should seem earlier than the particular grand jury on Aug. 23.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation final yr, and a particular grand jury with subpoena energy was seated in May at her request. Last month she filed petitions in search of to compel testimony from seven Trump advisers and associates.

Prosecutors have indicated they need to ask Graham about telephone calls they are saying he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his employees within the weeks following the election.

Graham had argued {that a} provision of the Constitution supplies absolute safety in opposition to a senator being questioned about legislative acts. But the choose discovered there are “considerable areas of potential grand jury inquiry” that fall outdoors that provision’s scope. The choose additionally rejected Graham’s argument that the precept of “sovereign immunity” protects a senator from being summoned by a state prosecutor.

Graham additionally argued that Willis, a Democrat, had not demonstrated extraordinary circumstances essential to compel testimony from a high-ranking official. But the choose disagreed, discovering that Willis has proven “extraordinary circumstances and a special need” for Graham’s testimony on points associated to alleged try to affect or disrupt the election in Georgia.

Kevin Bishop, a Graham spokesman, stated Monday the senator had “nothing on the ruling yet” when it comes to remark however referred to Graham’s feedback when requested in regards to the probe final week. During a information convention in Columbia, S.C., Graham stated, “We will take this as far as we need to take it” when requested about his efforts to combat showing to testify.

“I was chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and had to vote on certifying an election,” Graham informed reporters. “This is ridiculous. This weaponization of the law needs to stop. So I will use the courts. We will go as far as we need to go and do whatever needs to be done to make sure that people like me can do their jobs without fear of some county prosecutor coming after you.”

During the calls cited by Willis, Graham “questioned Secretary Raffensperger and his staff about reexamining certain absentee ballots cast in Georgia in order to explore the possibility of a more favorable outcome for former President Donald Trump,” Willis wrote in a petition.

Graham additionally “made reference to allegations of widespread voter fraud in the November 2020 election in Georgia, consistent with public statements made by known affiliates of the Trump Campaign,” she wrote.

Republican and Democratic state election officers, courts and even Trump’s attorney general discovered there was no proof of any voter fraud ample to have an effect on the end result of his 2020 presidential election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Associated Press author Meg Kinnard contributed reporting.