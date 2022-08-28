Judge signals she’s likely to back Trump request for Mar-a-Lago special master

Cannon, who was nominated by Trump and confirmed by the Senate a couple of week after his defeat in 2020, mentioned she plans to carry a listening to Thursday in West Palm Beach on the previous president’s request for a particular grasp. She usually convenes court docket in Fort Pierce, Fla., about an hour’s drive north of there.

The choose’s two-page order giving “notice of [her] preliminary intent to appoint a special master in this case” got here lower than a day after Trump’s attorneys late Friday made a pitch for an unbiased assessment of the supplies seized from his Mar-a-Lago property and earlier than prosecutors filed any reply.

Cannon gave no indication how she considered Trump’s claims that the search was pointless and excessive. Instead, she requested Trump to file a quick responding to the Justice Department’s produced listing of seized supplies. She additionally requested either side to explain particularly the position they envision for a particular grasp. And she requested DOJ to disclose the standing of its filter assessment, and whether or not any investigators outdoors of the assessment workforce had seen the seized supplies.

The Department of Justice declined to touch upon the ruling.

Appointments of particular masters to supervise the dealing with of proof seized in federal prison investigations are uncommon, however usually have occurred when prosecutors seize information from an legal professional’s workplace. Judges in Manhattan used the mechanism in recent times in reference to investigations into two Trump attorneys: Michael Cohen and Rudy Giuliani.