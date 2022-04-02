Judge upholds Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction

A US choose refused to throw out Ghislaine Maxwell’s intercourse trafficking conviction on Friday, regardless of a juror’s failure to reveal earlier than the trial started that he’d been a sufferer of childhood sexual abuse.

Maxwell, a British socialite, was convicted in December of serving to the millionaire Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse a number of teenage ladies.

US Judge Alison J. Nathan declined to order a brand new trial weeks after questioning the juror beneath oath in a New York courtroom about why he did not disclose his private historical past as an abuse survivor on a questionnaire through the jury choice course of.

The juror had mentioned he “skimmed way too fast” by the questionnaire and didn’t deliberately give the mistaken reply to a query about intercourse abuse.

“I didn’t lie in order to get on this jury,” he mentioned.

In an opinion sure to set off the next courtroom attraction, Nathan mentioned the juror’s failure to reveal his prior sexual abuse through the jury choice course of was extremely unlucky, however not deliberate.

The choose additionally concluded the juror “harboured no bias toward the defendant and could serve as a fair and impartial juror.”

Had the juror answered the questions accurately, Maxwell’s attorneys had mentioned they probably may have objected to the person’s presence on the jury on the grounds that he may not be truthful to an individual accused of an identical crime.

The US lawyer’s workplace declined touch upon Friday. Messages had been left with Maxwell’s attorneys.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted of intercourse trafficking and different costs after a monthlong trial that featured testimony from 4 girls who mentioned she performed a task in setting them up for abuse by Epstein.

Epstein killed himself in August 2019 as he awaited trial at a federal jail in New York on associated intercourse trafficking costs.

Maxwell says she’s harmless.

After the trial’s conclusion, the juror, recognized in courtroom papers solely as Juror No. 50, gave interviews with a number of media retailers describing deliberations, and disclosing that he’d been abused as a toddler. He mentioned he persuaded some fellow jurors {that a} sufferer’s imperfect reminiscence of abuse doesn’t imply it didn’t occur.

Potential jurors within the case had been had been required to fill out a 50-page questionnaire together with a query that requested: “Have you or a friend or family member ever been the victim of sexual harassment, sexual abuse, or sexual assault?”

The juror checked “No.”

The juror mentioned in one of many interviews that he didn’t keep in mind being requested that query, which was No. 48 on the shape.

Defence attorneys for Maxwell requested the choose to instantly order a brand new trial, however she mentioned she couldn’t accomplish that with out questioning the juror.

After Nathan questioned the juror in early March, attorneys on either side submitted written arguments. Prosecutors mentioned the juror made an “honest mistake” and that it was “crystal clear” that Maxwell acquired a good trial.

Maxwell’s attorneys disagreed.

“Excusing Juror 50’s false answers because he believes his concealed history of sexual abuse did not affect his ability to serve as a fair and impartial juror does not satisfy the appearance of justice,” they argued. “Only a new trial would.”

But Nathan rejected that reasoning, writing that the juror’s claims that he remained neutral towards Maxwell rang true.

When questioned about it, he answered “frankly and truthfully, even when the solutions he gave had been the reason for private embarrassment and remorse,” she mentioned. “His tone, demeanour and responsiveness gave no indication of false testimony.”