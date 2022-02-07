Judo 2022 Paris Grand Slam

The second day of the 2022 Paris Grand Slam started with a particular celebration, as International Judo Federation President, Marius Vizer, offered Saudi Judo Federation President, Abdulaziz Albassam, with the Jigoro Kano Statue, in recognition of their Judo for Peace Award.

Meanwhile, the spectators contained in the AccorHotels Arena have been in for an exciting last within the below 81kg class.

In an unbelievable backwards and forwards battle between two extremely proficient fighters, Fujiwara Sotaro of Japan reigned supreme, defeating the fierce Tato Grigalashvili of Georgia.

His Excellency, Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization, was readily available to award the medals.

At below 70kgs, Margaux Pinot of France overcame Japan’s Niizoe Saki to take her first grand slam gold in entrance of the adoring French crowd.

She was awarded her medal by Roxana Mărăcineanu, France’s Minister of Sport.

At below 90kgs, it could be Murao Sanshiro of Japan who would take gold, with this reaching osoto-gari on Azerbaijan’s Mammadali Mehdiyev.

IJF Guest Patrick Bahadourian awarded the medals.

The Japanese – French rivalry was on show as soon as once more within the below 78kg last, as Audrey Tcheumeo of France triumphed over Umeki Mami of Japan, incomes her a fifth Paris Grand Slam title.

The medals have been awarded by the previous Prime Minister of France, Jean Pierre Raffarin

“It was actually a rollercoaster, my feelings have been going up and down, Tcheumeo mentioned after her victory.” Happiness, disappointment, surprise, all kinds. And it was really difficult to deal with that, but I managed to do it until the end. And in the end, I won, and that is the most important.”

It was a battle of the current and former European Champions at under 100kgs, Toma Nikiforov of Belgium emerged victorious, defeating Peter Paltchik of Israel in golden score.

He was awarded the gold medal by Pascal Raffy Owner & Managing Director of Bovet.

“Judo is a really difficult sport,” defined Nikiforov afterwards. “We practice lots, there are lots of competitions, additionally we practice collectively. When I combat with him exterior of the competitions, he’s making me stronger however I’m additionally making him stronger too. So I feel that’s the distinction between judo and different sports activities. I don’t suppose Nadal and Federer are enjoying collectively, you recognize, exterior of the Grand Slams. So that’s the massive distinction between judo and the opposite sports activities.”

In the over 78kg, Japan obtained revenge when Tomita Wakaba defeated house favorite Romane Dicko within the last.

IJF General Secretary, Jean Luc Rouge, awarded the medals.

The over 100kg closed the competitors with one other thrilling last, with Mongolia’s Tsetsentsengel Odkhuu utilizing medical groundwork to say gold.

IJF Guest Alexander Baev, awarded the final gold of the match.

Another implausible finish to a different implausible match.