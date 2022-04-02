Judo stars take to the mats at Antalya Grand Slam 2022

Sunny Antalya hosted its annual Grand Slam event and the celebs of Judo didn’t disappoint!

In the beneath 48kg class, Ganbaatar Narantsetseg received an all Mongolian last, with each athletes displaying nice sportsmanship after a detailed contest. IJF General Treasurer Mr Naser Al Tamimi was readily available to award the medals.

Olympian vs World Champion

Olympic silver medallist Yang Yung Wei defeated former World Champion Lukhumi Chkhvimiani with a dropping shoulder assault, to take dwelling his second Grand Slam gold because the Olympics. His medals have been awarded by the Ambassador of Taiwan in Turkey HE Mr Volkan Chih-Yang Huang

Hungary Hungry for Gold

Reka Pupp displayed unimaginable perseverance within the -52kg last, after going a rating down, she managed to show the tables on her Uzbek opponent with a dynamic assault, scoring Ippon, and she or he was delighted. She was awarded her gold medal by Mr Fatih Uysal, Sports Services Head on the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Turkey

Moldovan star judoka Denis Vieru had an important day on his option to the finals.There he had a tactical victory over Brazil’s Willian Lima. Mr Vladimir Barta, IJF Head Sport Director offered the medals.

Klimkait retains cool

In the -57kg class, present World Champion and Olympic Bronze Medallist Jessica Klimkait returned for her first competitors because the Tokyo Olympics, and she or he regarded in high kind along with her typical type of Judo and smiling for the cameras along with her followers. She was awarded the gold medal by IJF Events Director, Dr Lisa Allan.

Turkey takes the stage

Turkey had one thing to cheer for as our transfer of the day got here from native teen Sila Ersin, who launched the seasoned Shira Rishony with an unlimited Uchi Mata throw. The phenomenal assault caught the Israeli off guard, giving the house nation a beautiful second to have fun.

What an ideal option to spherical off the primary day of this grand slam in Antalya.

Don’t miss the battle of the middleweights, arising quickly!