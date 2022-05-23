Jug Jugg Jeeyo: T-Series REFUTES Pakistan singer’s allegations of copying ‘Nach Panjaban’ song

Image Source : TWITTER/ABRAR UL HAQ Pakistan singer Abrar Ul Haq

The makers of the movie ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’ starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Singh, have shared the official trailer of the film. The trailer confirmed the complexities of relationships within the movie however a Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq has alleged plagiarism in reference to a tune sung by him and has threatened authorized motion. However, the document label from which the tune was sourced and T-Series have rejected the singer’s allegations and stated that due procedures have been adopted. Also learn: Karan Johar-produced ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ accused of copying ‘Nach Punjaban’ song by Pakistani singer Abrar Ul Haq

Taking to Twitter, T-Series wrote, “We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song #NachPunjaban released on iTunes on 1st January, 2002 & available on Lollywood Classics’ YouTube channel, owned by @1Moviebox, for #JugJuggJeeyo produced by @DharmaMovies.” They additionally shared the YouTube hyperlink of the observe.

Their much-elaborated assertion learn, “We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song Nach Punjaban from the album Nach Punjaban released on iTunes on 1st January, 2002 and is also available on Lollywood Classics’ YouTube channel, owned and operated by Moviebox Records Label, for the film JugJugg Jeeyo produced by Dharma Productions.” ALSO READ: Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer OUT: Varun-Kiara Advani’s emotional family reunion promises full on entertainment

“All due credits shall be included across all platforms when song releases. As represented by Moviebox Records Label the said song copyrights exclusively vest with moviebox only with all valid documents,” the assertion added.

However, even after the response from the document music label, the Pak singer continued to say that this tune hasn’t been licensed to anybody and repeated his risk of authorized motion.

Pakistani Singer’s declare

Abrar Ul Haq has alleged that the makers of the movie have copied his tune ‘Nach Panjaban’ and is threatening to take authorized motion to say damages. The tune has appeared within the trailer. “I have not sold my song ” Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all. @DharmaMovies @karanjohar,” he stated in a tweet.