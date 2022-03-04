Julia Fox’s wild new Kanye claim

Julia Fox has opened up additional about her short-lived romance with Kanye West — making a daring declare about what the connection meant to her.

Julia Fox says courting Kanye West was like “hitting a reset button.”

“It was the best thing that could have happened to me,” the actress mentioned of their short-lived romance whereas chatting with Entertainment Tonight at The Batman premiere in New York City on Tuesday.

“It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about.”

Fox, 32, and West, 44, met in Miami on New Year’s Eve. The two shortly bonded and even travelled to New York City together within days of knowing each other.

West proceeded to spoil the Uncut Gems star with a hotel suite’s worth of clothes from celeb-loved label Diesel.

A rep for the model confirmed to Page Six Style that Fox acquired 40 full appears to select from — 10 from Diesel’s Spring 2022 runway assortment and 30 from its Pre-Fall 2022 line-up.

However, issues shortly took a flip final month after West shared a sequence of since-deleted Instagram posts, in an try and try to win again his then-estranged spouse, Kim Kardashian.

Fox and West in the end referred to as it quits after about six weeks of dating.

When requested about future relationships, Fox shared that she’s merely “too busy” to even contemplate one for the time being.

“I don’t even have the time to, like, brush my hair,” Fox joked to ET.

“I mean, if I meet someone, yes. If nature plays its course, and someone comes along, I’d be more than happy to entertain that. But I’m not looking for anything right now.”

As for the place issues stand between her and West now?

“We’re still friends, yeah,” she confirmed.

West has since been linked to mannequin Chaney Jones. The rapper shared a photograph with the Kardashian look-alike by way of Instagram this week, simply days after Jones, 24, posted her personal couple’s selfie.

Meanwhile, Kardashian, 41, has moved on with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, 28, The Skims founder was declared legally single by a choose in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

This article initially appeared on the New York Post and is reproduced right here with permission