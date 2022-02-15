Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski Weigh In On Potential For Tom Brady Returning To NFL

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is retired. For now. We suppose. When it involves a possible comeback, the 44-year-old stated “never say never.” So for now, no person is saying by no means. Not with Tom Brady.

That contains two of his closest soccer pals, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman. Both gamers can lay declare to being among the many small group of Brady’s favourite move catchers, so each have opinions that carry a bit bit extra weight than most relating to the potential for a football-playing future for Brady.

Both gamers suppose it’s attainable that Brady performs once more. But every man has a distinct take.

“The guy can play at any age. If he’s 50 years old he can still come back,” Gronkowski told USA Today throughout Super Bowl week. “I think he’s going to come back but in a couple of years. The guy’s a beast. He can play anytime.”

Edelman was a bit bit much less definitive than Gronk.

“My answer for ‘Were you surprised when he retired?’: You know, no, I’m not. And that’s the same answer if he comes back. You wouldn’t be surprised,” Edelman told Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston. “I don’t know how he’s going to feel in six months when he’s sitting there. The first offseason when you retire, it’s different. You have a routine, you have a body clock that you’re so used to. I did it for 12 [years], he did it for 22, so like, it’s gonna have to — it’ll hit him in some form or another. But it wouldn’t surprise me if he came back.”

What additionally wouldn’t shock Edelman could be an accompanying piece of movie to doc that comeback.

“I mean, it’d make for a hell of a documentary that I’m sure he would make,” Edelman stated.