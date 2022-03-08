Julie Bishop reveals secret Putin bombshell

Australia’s former overseas minister Julie Bishop has recalled the confronting dialog she had with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Australia’s former overseas minister Julie Bishop has recalled the confronting dialog she had with Russian president Vladimir Putin simply months after Russia shot down Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine.

Ms Bishop revealed she was “mocked” by Putin as Australia struggled to get better our bodies and full the investigation over the fallen airplane, with Russia “thwarting our efforts at every step”.

It was across the identical time then-Prime Minister Tony Abbott promised to shirt-front the Russian President when he visited Australia that November for the APEC summit.

“I’m going to shirt-front Mr Putin,” Mr Abbott stated throughout a media convention in Central Queensland.

“You bet you are, you bet I am. I am going to be saying to Mr Putin Australians were murdered (in the Malaysian Airlines tragedy in Ukraine).”

Speaking to the ABC’s Stan Grant on Tuesday, Ms Bishop revealed she was the primary Australian official to come across Mr Putin at an Asia Europe summit in Milan after Mr Abbott’s feedback.

She stated she had round ten minutes alone with Mr Putin, describing him as “determined, resolute and focused”.

“At one moment, the security around President Putin left him momentarily and I seized that moment,” Ms Bishop defined.

“I approached him, introduced myself, he knew who I was and we moved away from the microphones.”

She stated she advised Putin Australia’s stance over the downed airplane together with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“He listened to every thing I said, his eyes did not ever leave my face, he didn’t blink, not once, and he stared.

“He asked a couple of questions, quite respectfully, and we obviously agreed to disagree.

“In his steely, determined way, he put his head one side and said, ‘so this is what you call a shirt-front?’

“He spoke perfect English but in a way he was mocking me.”

I stated: “No Mr President.”

“I got the sense of a man who is utterly determined to have his way, he was formidable, he wasn’t rude, he was quite respectful.

“He is absolutely ruthless in his determination to restore Russian power and prestige.”

She remembered joking to DFAT colleagues after her dialog: “No KGB agent should be that respectful and almost charming”.

Mr Abbott by no means did short-front President Putin, regardless of being positioned precariously near Mr Putin as world leaders gathered in Beijing in conventional Chinese costume for APEC’s “family photo”.

Ms Bishop stated she it was clear Putin had spent “years” planning the present invasion, “biding his time”

“He is a gambler, he is a risk-taker,” she stated.

“He doesn’t believe that Ukraine is a state…and he will not rest until he ensures that Ukraine remains a buffer to serve Russia’s security imperatives.”