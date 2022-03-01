Julius Malema and co-accused Snyman plead not guilty to charges of discharging a firearm | News24

EFF chief Julius Malema talks to his defence workforce, led by advocate Laurance Hodes.

EFF chief Julius Malema and co-accused Adriaan Snyman pleaded not responsible to prices of discharging a firearm in 2018.

The trial is presently underneath approach and can run for the remainder of the week.

State witness Colonel Ngamlana Nkwali mentioned he noticed a video of Malema firing a rifle days after the occasion.

EFF chief Julius Malema and his co-accused Adriaan Snyman have pleaded not responsible to all prices referring to an incident in July 2018 when a firearm was discharged on the EFF’s birthday celebrations.

The incident occurred at Mdantsane’s Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London.

Malema faces prices of illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and three counts of contravening the Firearms Control Act.

Snyman faces one rely of contravening the Firearms Control Act and failure to take cheap precautions to keep away from hazard to an individual’s property.

READ | NPA lacked will to prosecute Malema for allegedly firing shots during a 2018 EFF rally, says AfriForum

The prices stem from a video displaying Malema allegedly firing what seemed to be an automated assault rifle in the course of the EFF’s fifth birthday celebrations.

On Tuesday, Malema and Snyman informed Magistrate Twannet Olivier they weren’t responsible of the fees.

The State referred to as its first witness, retired seen policing unit commander Colonel Ngamlana Nkwali.

Nkwali informed the courtroom he opened a docket after the station commander Brigadier Clive Nkopo confirmed him the video on 2 August 2018.

Nkwali, who commanded a workforce of law enforcement officials who oversaw security and safety on the occasion, mentioned he by no means noticed Malema firing the rifle on that day.

He added that none of his officers knowledgeable him of the incident.

ALSO READ | Prosecutor’s sudden resignation delays Malema’s rifle trial by a day

Nkwali mentioned he solely noticed fireworks behind the rostrum.

He mentioned he was 150 metres from the rostrum the place Malema had allegedly fired the rifle.

Nkwali mentioned no main incidents have been noticed on the day of the occasion, aside from an incident when excited spectators stormed the pitch and rushed to the rostrum whereas wrestle songs have been sung on stage.

He additionally revealed that law enforcement officials had picked up an empty cartridge after the occasion.

Nkwali informed the courtroom that the EFF organising workforce – led by Eastern Cape chairperson Yazini Tetyana, and later secretary-general Marshall Dlamini – was well-organised.

“The organisers looked like people who knew what they were doing, and we (the police) allowed them to do as they pleased,” mentioned Nkwali.

Nkwali, who retired in 2020 after 37 years within the police, mentioned Malema had fired a rifle within the video that Nkopo had confirmed him.

ALSO | Malema’s rifle trial moved to next year as prosecutor recovers from Covid-19

He added that the rifle fired by Malema usually had 35 rounds.

Nkwali, who was being led by state advocate Joel Cesar, informed the courtroom he didn’t know the “white guy” who appeared to have handed Malema the rifle.

Pointing at Snyman within the accused field, Nkwali mentioned he had not seen him earlier than.

Nkwali mentioned in his two conferences with the EFF earlier than the occasion, he was by no means informed that the occasion would additionally function stay ammunition being fired.

He added:

We anticipated the shut protectors (bodyguards) of politicians to hold pistols on their waists. That is the norm and normal.

He mentioned police ensured that members of the general public didn’t enter the stadium with weapons.

The trial continues.

We wish to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.