July unrest: Cele says police acted ‘decisively’, but that’s not the view of panel appointed by Ramaphosa | News24

This, nevertheless, is in distinction with the professional panel which in a February report discovered the “police failed to stop the rioting and looting”.

Cele tabled the police, Independent Police Investigative Directorate and Civilian Secretariat of Police’s budgets in a mini-plenary of the National Assembly on Tuesday.

He emphasised that it was essential to carry the police and the general public nearer to one another via neighborhood policing boards.

“The death of over 300 people during the week-long lawlessness that befell us in July last year will remain one of the darkest times in our democratic history,” he stated.

“The unrest called for clear reforms of security services and, at the same time, exposed the divide between the police and the communities they serve.

“The police wanted the neighborhood, and the neighborhood wanted the police. But it was clear neighborhood policing was at its weakest, and there was little to no belief between the police and the communities.

“The July 2021 unrest that engulfed South Africa posed a serious security threat to the country’s economy and highlighted some security gaps in intelligence-driven collaboration between the private security industry and other government law enforcement agencies.

“In responding decisively to the July unrest, a complete of 19 instigators of violence had been arrested, together with those that meted untold brutality to a different race group, underneath the guise of defending their neighborhood and property through the unrest.”

According to Cele, 36 people have been arrested to date for their alleged roles in the murder of 35 people, while 31 people have been arrested for attempted murder in Phoenix.

Cele referred to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address when he said that the ongoing vandalism and theft of economic infrastructure had damaged confidence and severely constrained economic growth, investment and job creation.

Cele said:

These crimes won’t be allowed to go on unabated. This is why activity groups shall be established in 18 recognized hotspots, linked to municipalities with highest reported circumstances of such crimes.

These multidisciplinary activity groups will give attention to extortion at building websites and companies, and unlawful mining.

The activity groups will even deal with important infrastructure crimes, such because the tampering, damaging or destroying of infrastructure associated to power, transport, water, sanitation and communication providers.

“Critical infrastructure crimes will also be on the radar, which involves the attack, damage or theft of fuel pipelines and related crimes. Legislation to this effect is under way,” Cele stated.

However, he didn’t check with the panel of specialists appointed to probe the explanations behind the July 2021 unrest, which was chaired by Professor Sandy Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed the panel – and its report was launched in February this yr.

The phrase “decisive” wasn’t fairly how the panel described the police’s response to the unrest. Instead, the panel discovered it was insufficient and inadequate.

“The police failed to stop the rioting and looting in July 2021. The reasons for this failure are complex and sometimes not of their making. In some instances, they did not get any intelligence upon which to plan operations,” that report learn.

The panel additional discovered that the unrest took the police, who had been inadequately ready, unexpectedly, leaving it flatfooted. And, with “crowd control equipment” working dry, they may not adapt their ways.

Lauded

Opposition MPs took a dim view of Cele and the police’s efficiency, however lauded hardworking, sincere law enforcement officials.

DA MP Andrew Whitfield and EFF MP Henry Shembeni decried Cele’s politicisation of the police.

“The chain of command has been compromised by politics and the promotion of unqualified cadres above qualified, capable police officers, giving rise to declining levels of morale, poor performance and even corruption,” Whitfield stated.

Shembeni stated: “You have thoroughly politicised and then collapsed Crime Intelligence. We condemn your complicity in the escalation of crime in the country.”

Cele stated Shembeni “displays maximum ignorance on matters”.

